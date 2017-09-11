During the year, the average level of consumer prices in Latvia increased by 3.0%

Compared to January 2018, in January 2019 the average level of consumer prices was mainly influenced by the rise in prices of goods and services related to housing, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, food and non-alcoholic beverages, restaurant and hotel services, prices in recreation and culture group, as well as health care prices.

Over the year, prices within the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.4%. Prices of bread (rise of 11.0%) had the greatest upward influence on the average price level within the group. During the year, increase was also registered in prices of fresh vegetables (of 7.6%), fruit and vegetable juices (9.7%), potatoes (14.6%), flours and other cereals (6.0%), dried fruit and nuts (9.0%), beef (10.4%), chocolate (2.8%), and butter (3.5 %). Reduction, in turn, was recorded in prices of fresh fruit (of 2.9%) and, along with the drop on global markets, coffee (3.7 %) and sugar (10.2%) prices. Downturn was also registered in prices of dried, salted or smoked meat (of 1.5%), eggs (4.9%), poultry (2.1%), and milk (3.1%).

The average level of prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products went up by 7.8%. Prices of alcoholic beverages grew by 6.6%, which was mainly due to the rise in prices of beer and spirits. Prices of tobacco products rose on average by 9.9%.





Over the year, prices of goods and services related to housing went up by 7.0%. Increase was also registered in prices of electricity, natural gas, solid fuels, water supply, refuse collection, rentals for housing, heat energy, in maintenance charges in multi-occupied buildings, and in prices of sewage collection.





Within the health care group, the average level of prices rose by 2.4%, which was mainly due to the increase in prices of dental services. Growth was registered also in prices in medical specialist practices and prices of pharmaceutical products.





During the year, prices within the group of recreation and culture increased by 2.5%. Rise was recorded in television subscription fee, as well as prices of pet food and flowers.





The average level of restaurant and hotel service prices went up by 4.2%. The increase was mainly affected by catering services – the average level of restaurant and café service prices grew by 4.6%, of canteen services by 4.4%, and of fast food services by 3.8%.





Among other commodity groups, the most significant growth was recorded in prices of diesel, garments, telecommunication services, hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishment services, household cleaning and maintenance products, as well as auto gas. In its turn, the average level of prices of petrol and passenger transport by air reduced.





