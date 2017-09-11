In 2018, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 4.0

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to 2017, in 2018 total retail trade turnover rose by 4 %. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 4.2%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 4.2%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 2.9%.

Compared to December 2017, in December 2018 retail trade turnover grew by 2.2% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 1.5%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 4.4%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 3.0%.





Compared to December 2017, the most significant turnover growth within non-food product group was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 25.4%) and retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (9.3%). The largest turnover drop, in its turn, was observed in retail sale via stalls and markets (of 14.5%).





The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 2.7% (not taking into account calendar influence).













Compared to November, in December 2018 total turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 1.2% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products dropped by 1.4%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, by 1.6%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel rose by 0.1%.





Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 2.1%), as well as retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (2.0%).





The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 8.1%) and retail sale of information and communication equipment (3.3 %).





Compared to November, in December 2018 total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) grew by 11.6%.





Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity

(at constant prices)