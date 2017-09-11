Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Wednesday, 30.01.2019, 18:15

In 2018, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 4.0

Matīss Žuravļevs Trade and Services Statistics Section, 30.01.2019.Print version
Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to 2017, in 2018 total retail trade turnover rose by 4 %. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 4.2%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 4.2%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 2.9%.

Compared to December 2017, in December 2018 retail trade turnover grew by 2.2% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 1.5%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 4.4%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 3.0%.


Compared to December 2017, the most significant turnover growth within non-food product group was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 25.4%) and retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (9.3%). The largest turnover drop, in its turn, was observed in retail sale via stalls and markets (of 14.5%).


The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 2.7% (not taking into account calendar influence).




Compared to November, in December 2018 total turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 1.2% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products dropped by 1.4%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, by 1.6%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel rose by 0.1%.


Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 2.1%), as well as retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (2.0%).


The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 8.1%) and retail sale of information and communication equipment (3.3 %).


Compared to November, in December 2018 total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) grew by 11.6%.


Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)

 

2018, compared to 2017(calendar adjusted)

December 2018 (%), compared to

November

2018 (seasonally adjusted)

December

2017 (calendar adjusted)

Retail trade – total

104.0

98.8

102.2

retail sale of food products, total

104.2

98.6

101.5

retail sale of non-food products, total

103.8

98.8

102.6

retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating

109.8

97.5

125.4

retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores

105.7

96.7

109.3

retail sale of electrical household appliances

96.7

91.9

94.5

retail sale of hardware, paints and glass

115.6

99.7

107.3

retail sale of cultural and recreation goods

96.3

98.6

93.2

retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods

106.2

100.1

107.4

retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles

107.3

97.9

107.5

retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods

97.1

102.0

104.1

retail sale via stalls and markets

87.7

97.6

85.5

retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

96.2

102.1

101.6

retail sale of automotive fuel

102.9

100.1

97.0




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 