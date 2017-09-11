Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics
Wednesday, 30.01.2019, 18:15
In 2018, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 4.0
Compared to December 2017, in December 2018 retail trade turnover grew by 2.2% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 1.5%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 4.4%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 3.0%.
Compared to December 2017, the most significant turnover growth within non-food product group was recorded in retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (of 25.4%) and retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (9.3%). The largest turnover drop, in its turn, was observed in retail sale via stalls and markets (of 14.5%).
The total retail trade turnover at current prices rose by 2.7% (not taking into account calendar influence).
Compared to November, in December 2018 total turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 1.2% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products dropped by 1.4%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, by 1.6%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel rose by 0.1%.
Compared to the previous month, the most notable turnover rise was recorded in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 2.1%), as well as retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (2.0%).
The most significant turnover decline, in turn, was registered in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 8.1%) and retail sale of information and communication equipment (3.3 %).
Compared to November, in December 2018 total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) grew by 11.6%.
Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)
2018, compared to 2017(calendar adjusted)
December 2018 (%), compared to
November
2018 (seasonally adjusted)
December
2017 (calendar adjusted)
Retail trade – total
104.0
98.8
102.2
retail sale of food products, total
104.2
98.6
101.5
retail sale of non-food products, total
103.8
98.8
102.6
retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating
109.8
97.5
125.4
retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores
105.7
96.7
109.3
retail sale of electrical household appliances
96.7
91.9
94.5
retail sale of hardware, paints and glass
115.6
99.7
107.3
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods
96.3
98.6
93.2
retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods
106.2
100.1
107.4
retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles
107.3
97.9
107.5
retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
97.1
102.0
104.1
retail sale via stalls and markets
87.7
97.6
85.5
retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
96.2
102.1
101.6
retail sale of automotive fuel
102.9
100.1
97.0
