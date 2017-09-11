Analytics, Latvia, Tourism
Latvian residents spent on average 12% more while abroad in 2018
BC, Riga, 29.01.2019.
While travelling abroad last year, Latvian resident spent on average 12 % more when compared to the previous year, Inga Kavaca from the Association of Latvian Travel Agents and Operators told LETA.
Furthermore, she added that there were 2% more Latvian
residents going on foreign trips last year than the previous year, but added
that more precise statistics will be available in March.
She said that the reason for travel was various - work,
holidays, visiting friends or relatives, etc.
Kavaca said that the most popular holidays destinations for
Latvian residents last year were Greek, Turkish and Spanish resorts.
''Last year was a positive one for the tourism industry, and
I hope this will continue,'' she added.
