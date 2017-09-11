Analytics, Baltic, Innovations, Rating

Estonia overtakes Lithuania in Bloomberg's innovation index

BC, Vilnius, 23.01.2019.
Lithuania slid three places in Bloomberg's 2019 list of the world's most innovative countries and was overtaken by Estonia, informed LETA/BNS.

Lithuania ranks 37th among 60 countries in the 2019 Bloomberg Innovation Index. Estonia held onto its 36th position and Latvia fell two places to number forty-two. 


South Korea continues to top the list, followed by Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Sweden, the US, Japan and France.


Lithuania's spending on research and development increased by 13.5% in 2017 compared with 2016 to 371.7 mln euros, accounting for 0.89% of GDP, according to figures from the country's statistics office. 


