Wednesday, 23.01.2019, 22:09
Estonia overtakes Lithuania in Bloomberg's innovation index
23.01.2019
Lithuania slid three places in Bloomberg's 2019 list of the world's most innovative countries and was overtaken by Estonia, informed LETA/BNS.
Lithuania ranks 37th among 60 countries in the 2019 Bloomberg Innovation Index. Estonia held onto its 36th position and Latvia fell two places to number forty-two.
South Korea continues to top the list, followed by Germany, Finland, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Sweden, the US, Japan and France.
Lithuania's spending on research and development increased by 13.5% in 2017 compared with 2016 to 371.7 mln euros, accounting for 0.89% of GDP, according to figures from the country's statistics office.
Baltic countries in Bloomberg Innovation Index, 2019
