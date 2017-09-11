Producer prices in Latvian industry increase 4.5% in 2018

Compared to November, in December 2018 the overall level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 0.3%. Prices of products sold on the domestic market went up by 0.6%, while prices of exported products did not change. Prices of products exported to euro area countries fell by 0.2%, whereas prices of products exported to non-euro area countries rose by 0.1%.





Over the month, producer price changes were mainly influenced by the rise in prices of steam and air conditioning supply as well as production and trade of electricity. Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, in turn, had downward effect.





Compared to that recorded in 12 months of 2017, in the 12 months of 2018 the average level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 4.5%. Prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 5.5% and of exported products by 3.6%, incl., of those exported to euro area countries by 3.7% and those exported to non-euro area countries by 3.4%. Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, had the most significant upward influence on the producer price level. Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products as well as manufacture of electrical equipment had the most notable downward effect.









Producer price changes in December 2018

(as per cent)

Weights Price changes (%) in December 2018, compared to November 2018 December 2017 Total industrial production 100.0 0.3 5.4 Mining and quarrying 2.4 0.0 3.2 Manufacturing 76.5 0.1 4.1 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 17.3 1.1 10.9 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 3.8 -0.4 8.4 Products sold on the domestic market 100.0 0.6 7.3 Mining and quarrying 1.6 0.0 2.2 Manufacturing 56.4 0.3 4.9 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 35.4 1.1 10.9 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 6.6 -0.2 9.6 Exported products 100.0 0.0 3.7 Mining and quarrying 3.1 0.0 3.7 Manufacturing 95.7 0.0 3.7 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 1.2 -1.2 2.2





In 2018, information on producer prices in industry is provided by more than 600 enterprises which inform the CSB about approximately 2.6 thousand prices every month – 1.4 thousand of which are related to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market and 1.2 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective information being then used for index calculations.