Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 22.01.2019, 15:22
Producer prices in Latvian industry increase 4.5% in 2018
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, trade and production of electricity, steam and air conditioning supply, as well as distribution of gaseous fuels through mains had the most significant upward influence on the producer prices. Manufacture of electrical equipment, in turn, had the largest downward influence.
Compared to November, in December 2018 the overall level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 0.3%. Prices of products sold on the domestic market went up by 0.6%, while prices of exported products did not change. Prices of products exported to euro area countries fell by 0.2%, whereas prices of products exported to non-euro area countries rose by 0.1%.
Over the month, producer price changes were mainly influenced by the rise in prices of steam and air conditioning supply as well as production and trade of electricity. Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, in turn, had downward effect.
Compared to that recorded in 12 months of 2017, in the 12 months of 2018 the average level of producer prices in Latvian industry increased by 4.5%. Prices of products sold on the domestic market rose by 5.5% and of exported products by 3.6%, incl., of those exported to euro area countries by 3.7% and those exported to non-euro area countries by 3.4%. Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture, had the most significant upward influence on the producer price level. Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products as well as manufacture of electrical equipment had the most notable downward effect.
Producer price changes in December 2018
(as per cent)
Weights
Price changes (%) in December 2018, compared to
November 2018
December 2017
Total industrial production
100.0
0.3
5.4
Mining and quarrying
2.4
0.0
3.2
Manufacturing
76.5
0.1
4.1
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
17.3
1.1
10.9
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
3.8
-0.4
8.4
Products sold on the domestic market
100.0
0.6
7.3
Mining and quarrying
1.6
0.0
2.2
Manufacturing
56.4
0.3
4.9
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
35.4
1.1
10.9
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
6.6
-0.2
9.6
Exported products
100.0
0.0
3.7
Mining and quarrying
3.1
0.0
3.7
Manufacturing
95.7
0.0
3.7
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
1.2
-1.2
2.2
In 2018, information on producer prices in industry is provided by more than 600 enterprises which inform the CSB about approximately 2.6 thousand prices every month – 1.4 thousand of which are related to products and industrial services sold on the domestic market and 1.2 thousand relating to prices on the export markets, with the respective information being then used for index calculations.
- 22.01.2019 В Китае Food Union сфокусируется на торговле через интернет
- 22.01.2019 SEB: рост экономики Балтийских стран замедлится
- 22.01.2019 Янис Зелменис: "Тотальный раскол общества толкает нас в спираль бедности"
- 22.01.2019 Объявлен повторный конкурс на строительство фабрики Laima в Адажи
- 22.01.2019 Эстония получила 17,1% электроэнергии из возобновляемых источников в 2018 году
- 22.01.2019 RUT teminal plans to deepen berth to 14 meters in ten years
- 22.01.2019 Euro adoption has saved EUR 66 mln in five years in service of government debt
- 22.01.2019 Президент провозгласил поправки об отсрочке деления услуг здравоохранения до 1 июля