Industrial producer price index in Estonia continued to decrease in December

According to Statistics Estonia, in December 2018, the change of the producer price index of industrial output was -0.6% compared to November and 1.6% compared to December 2017.

In December, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment, fuel oils and furniture, but also by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of milk and bakery products.





Compared to December 2017, the index was affected more than average by a price increase in electricity and heat energy supply and in the manufacture of wood and food products, but also by a price decrease in the manufacture of electronic equipment.





Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, December 2018 Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 November 2018 – December 2018, % December 2017 – December 2018, % TOTAL -0.6 1.6 Manufacturing -0.8 -1.0 Mining and quarrying -0.3 -2.6 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 0.7 39.7 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 0.3





In December 2018, the export price index decreased by 1.6% compared to November and by 0.3% compared to December 2017.





In December, compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, electronic equipment and peat products decreased more than average, while the prices of leather products and electricity increased.





In December 2018, the import price index decreased by 1.6% compared to November and increased by 1.5% compared to December 2017.





In December, compared to the previous month, the prices of petroleum products, electronic equipment and food products decreased more than average, while the prices of agricultural, forest and textile products increased.