Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 16.11.2018, 10:40
Quality, not quantity of state-run companies on stock exchange matters
BC, Vilnius, 16.11.2018.Print version
The governance of state-run companies will become more transparent and their activities will be more effective if they are listed on the stock market, Masamichi Kono, deputy secretary general at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, told the Lithuanian Verslo Zinios business daily, citing LETA/BNS.
"The stock market inclusion of such companies is one of
the measures to improve their governance. It helps to improve the company's
accountability to shareholders, improve their managers' communication with the
public," he said.
In his words, the quality, not the quantity, of such
companies on the stock market is what matters the most: "I would suggest
listing companies if you want to increase their efficiency, transparency and
attract capital".
The OECD deputy secretary general also said that direct
foreign investment in Lithuania helps to introduce innovative production and
innovative services in the country.
Other articles:
- 16.11.2018 Riga Marathon added to world's most prestigious marathon league
- 16.11.2018 Estonian econmin: Hyperloop must be considered in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel project
- 16.11.2018 Estonian court places suspected Lithuanian car thief under arrest
- 15.11.2018 Eurostat: годовой прирост экспорта в Латвии в январе-сентябре был средним в ЕС
- 15.11.2018 Ферганскую область курирует Посольство Узбекистана в Латвии
- 15.11.2018 Estonia: EUR 90.2 mln worth of deposits reimbursed to customers of Versobank
- 15.11.2018 Co-owner of Ukraine's CityCommerce Bank suspected of pocketing EUR 9.5 mln detained in Latvia
- 15.11.2018 Занятость среди населения Латвии в третьем квартале достигла 65,3%
- 15.11.2018 Чувство уверенности потребителей в Эстонии в октябре ощутимо упало
- 15.11.2018 Нетто-зарплату до 450 евро в месяц во втором квартале получали 28,9% латвийских работников