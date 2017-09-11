Quality, not quantity of state-run companies on stock exchange matters

The governance of state-run companies will become more transparent and their activities will be more effective if they are listed on the stock market, Masamichi Kono, deputy secretary general at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, told the Lithuanian Verslo Zinios business daily, citing LETA/BNS.

"The stock market inclusion of such companies is one of the measures to improve their governance. It helps to improve the company's accountability to shareholders, improve their managers' communication with the public," he said.





In his words, the quality, not the quantity, of such companies on the stock market is what matters the most: "I would suggest listing companies if you want to increase their efficiency, transparency and attract capital".





The OECD deputy secretary general also said that direct foreign investment in Lithuania helps to introduce innovative production and innovative services in the country.