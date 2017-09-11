Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Foreign trade , Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.11.2018, 17:06
Euro area international trade in goods surplus €13.1 bn
As a result, the euro area recorded a €13.1 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2018, compared with +€25.3 bn in September 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to €161.1 bn in September 2018, up by 2.2% compared with September 2017.
European Union
The first estimate for extra-EU28 exports of goods in September 2018 was €160.2 billion, up by 2.5% compared with September 2017 (€156.3 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €162.0 bn, up by 5.0% compared with September 2017 (€154.3 bn). As a result, the EU28 recorded a €1.8 bn deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2018, compared with a surplus of €2.0 bn in September 2017. Intra-EU28 trade rose to €291.0 bn in September 2018, up by 0.5% compared with September 2017.
All Baltic states saw their exports rise
Lithuania's exports rose 8% to 21 bn euros in
January-September year-on-year. It also grew 8% to 10 bn euros in Latvia and
increased 11% to 11 bn euros in Estonia.
Imports went up 9% to 23 bn euros in Lithuania, grew 10 % to
12 bn euros in Latvia and also rose 10% to 12 bn euros in Estonia.
Lithuania's trade deficit stood at 2.1 bn euros, compared to
2.4 bn euros in Latvia and 1.4 bn euros in Estonia.
- 15.11.2018 Нетто-зарплату до 450 евро в месяц во втором квартале получали 28,9% латвийских работников
- 15.11.2018 Pigu-Morele merger: new company might be sold off – competitor
- 15.11.2018 Уровень безработицы в Латвии в третьем квартале снизился до 7%
- 15.11.2018 Manufacturing: neither fish nor fowl, and lack of cooks and pots and pans
- 15.11.2018 Latvian employment rate constituted 65.3% in 3Q 201
- 15.11.2018 Latvian unemployment rate constituted 7.0 % in 3Q 2018
- 15.11.2018 Citadele Index: оптимистичнее всего настроены предприятия латвийского ИТ
- 15.11.2018 Премьер Литвы едет в Брюссель встретиться с генсеком НАТО
- 15.11.2018 Европарламент выделит 780 млн. евро на закрытие Игналинской АЭС
- 15.11.2018 Clean energy in the Baltics: preparing national plans for 2021-2030