Euro area international trade in goods surplus €13.1 bn

The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in September 2018 was €184.8 billion, a decrease of 1.0% compared with September 2017 (€186.6 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €171.7 bn, a rise of 6.4% compared with September 2017 (€161.3 bn), reported Eurostat.

In January to September 2018, euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to €1 686.0 bn (an increase of 3.6% compared with January-September 2017), while imports rose to €1 542.9 bn (an increase of 5.8% compared with January-September 2017). As a result the euro area recorded a surplus of €143.1 bn, compared with +€169.2 bn in January-September 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to €1 449.8 bn in January-September 2018, up by 5.7% compared with January-September 2017.

As a result, the euro area recorded a €13.1 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2018, compared with +€25.3 bn in September 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to €161.1 bn in September 2018, up by 2.2% compared with September 2017.

In January to September 2018, extra-EU28 exports of goods rose to €1 446.9 bn (an increase of 4.1% compared with January-September 2017), while imports rose to €1 461.5 bn (an increase of 5.5% compared with JanuarySeptember 2017). As a result, the EU28 recorded a deficit of €14.6 bn, compared with a surplus of €5.0 bn in January-September 2017. Intra-EU28 trade rose to €2 617.2 bn in January-September 2018, up by 5.1% compared with January-September 2017.

The first estimate for extra-EU28 exports of goods in September 2018 was €160.2 billion, up by 2.5% compared with September 2017 (€156.3 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €162.0 bn, up by 5.0% compared with September 2017 (€154.3 bn). As a result, the EU28 recorded a €1.8 bn deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2018, compared with a surplus of €2.0 bn in September 2017. Intra-EU28 trade rose to €291.0 bn in September 2018, up by 0.5% compared with September 2017.

All Baltic states saw their exports rise

Lithuania's exports rose 8% to 21 bn euros in January-September year-on-year. It also grew 8% to 10 bn euros in Latvia and increased 11% to 11 bn euros in Estonia.

Imports went up 9% to 23 bn euros in Lithuania, grew 10 % to 12 bn euros in Latvia and also rose 10% to 12 bn euros in Estonia.





Lithuania's trade deficit stood at 2.1 bn euros, compared to 2.4 bn euros in Latvia and 1.4 bn euros in Estonia.