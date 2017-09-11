Analytics, Baltic, Employment, Latvia, Statistics, Wages
Latvian employment rate constituted 65.3% in 3Q 201
Nevertheless since the 4th quarter of 2012 Latvian employment rate exceeds the European Union (EU) average (in the 2nd quarter of 2018 it constituted 60.5%), in the 3rd quarter of 2018 it was the lowest among the Baltic states – employment rate in Estonia constituted 68.2% and in Lithuania 65.4%.
In the 3rd quarter of 2018, the employment rate among young people (aged 15–24) constituted 36.2%, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than in the corresponding period of 2017. Out of all young people, 62.7 thousand were employed.
In the 3rd quarter, persons employed in the main job worked on average 38.8 hours per week, which is the same number recorded in the same period a year ago.
Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2017, in the 3rd quarter of 2018 the share of employees receiving less than EUR 450 monthly (after taxes) fell to 28.9 % (a drop of 10 percentage points), the proportion of employees receiving minimum monthly wage1 or less constituted 124.2 thousand or 15.3% (a reduction of 3.4 percentage points). The share of employees receiving EUR 450–700 monthly increased by 0.7 percentage points (33.5% in Q3), and that of employees receiving EUR 700–1400 monthly grew by 6.3 percentage points (27.1% in Q3). The proportion of employees receiving more than EUR 1400 monthly increased by 1.6 percentage points. In its turn, wage or salary of 3.3% of employees was not calculated or paid, while 3.0 % did not indicate the size of earnings thereof.
Employees by monthly net wages and salaries in the main job
(as %)
Q3 2017
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Employees
100.0
100.0
100.0
up to EUR 450.00
38.9
30.6
28.9
employees receiving minimum monthly wage or less
18.7
17.4
15.3
EUR 450.01–700.00
32.8
34.9
33.5
EUR 700.01–1400.00
20.8
25.3
27.1
EUR 1400.01 and more
2.6
3.6
4.2
was not calculated or paid
2.9
3.0
3.3
not specified
2.0
2.6
3.0
In the 3rd quarter of 2018, Labour Force Survey questions about economic activity were asked to 7.3 thousand people aged 15–74 living in 4.1 thousand households.
