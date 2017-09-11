Works of construction enterprises in Lithuania

Statistics Lithuania informs that in III quarter 2018, the volume of construction work carried out in the country amounted to EUR 904 mln at current prices, and against the previous period, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 2.2% (unadjusted – 16.9 %).

Over a quarter, the volume of building construction decreased by 1.7%, civil engineering structures – increased by 6.9% (unadjusted – increased by 9.9% and 24.9% respectively).





In III quarter 2018, against the respective period of the previous year, the volume of construction work carried out, calendar adjusted, increased by 17.4% (unadjusted – by 17.5%). Against the same period of the previous year, the volume of building construction increased by 13.3% that of construction of civil engineering structures – by 22.1% (unadjusted – by 13.1% and 22.2% respectively).





The share of construction of residential buildings accounted for 16.9% of total construction work carried out in the country (EUR 152.7 mln), that of construction of non-residential buildings – 34.8% (EUR 314.5 mln), that of construction of civil engineering structures – 48.3% (EUR 436.8 mln).





In January–September 2018, the volume of construction work carried out totalled EUR 2.1 bn. Against January–September 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted and unadjusted, the volume of building construction increased by 17.8%.





Changes in the volume of construction work carried out

At comparative prices of 2015, growth, drop (–), per cent

III quarter 2018, against January–September 2018, against II quarter 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted II quarter 2018 III quarter 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted III quarter 2017 January–September 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted January–September 2017 Within the country 2.2 16.9 17.4 17.5 17.8 17.8 Buildings –1.7 9.9 13.3 13.1 13.2 13.5 residential –2.3 2.2 23.3 23.3 16.4 17.0 non-residential –1.4 14.0 9.1 8.8 11.8 11.8 Civil engineering structures 6.9 24.9 22.1 22.2 23.8 23.7







Indices of construction work carried out in the country

Quarterly average 2015 – 100









In III quarter 2018, the volume of construction work carried out abroad amounted to EUR 79.3 mln. Compared to the previous period, seasonally and calendar adjusted, it increased by 4.2% (unadjusted – 8.5%), against the respective period of the previous year, calendar adjusted – by 0.5% (unadjusted – by 0.7%).





In January–September 2018, the volume of construction work carried out abroad amounted to EUR 210.3 mln. Compared to January–September 2017, it increased by 4% (unadjusted – by 3.8%.





Comparative indicators are calculated at constant prices of 2015 applying a construction input price index.