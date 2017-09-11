Analytics, Construction, Estonia, Statistics

In 3Q 2018, a decrease in the number of building permits issued for the construction of new buildings was observed in Lithuania

Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on the data from the building permits and state construction supervision information system the Republic of Lithuania (IS) Infostatyba, in III quarter 2018, against III quarter 2017, the number of building permits issued for the construction of new buildings (hereinafter referred to as the building permits) decreased by 12%, of which for the construction of new residential buildings – by 11.8%.

The construction of individual houses continued to predominate in the country – it accounted for 98.1% of all permits issued. Building permits were issued for the construction of 1 705 new individual houses whose useful floor area will be by 16.3% smaller than in III quarter 2017, and 54 blocks of flats whose useful floor area will be by 3.1% larger than in III quarter 2017.


Table 1. Building permits issued for the construction of new residential buildings in III quarter 2018

 

Number
of building
permits

Building permits for the construction of

Average
useful floor
area per
dwelling, m2

buildings

dwellings

dwellings, against III quarter 2017, growth, drop, per cent

 

useful
floor area
of dwellings,
thous. m2

useful floor area of dwellings, against III quarter 2017, growth, drop, per cent

Total

1 451

1 759

3 831

–5.8

357.5

–10.8

93.3

1–2 dwelling buildings (individual houses)

1 423

1 705

1 922

–12.2

242.2

–16.3

126.0

3 and more dwelling buildings (blocks of flats)

28

54

1 909

1.7

115.3

3.1

60.4


In III quarter 2018, 235 building permits were issued for the construction of new non-residential buildings, i.e. by 12.6% less than in the respective period of 2017. The total floor area of the new non-residential buildings whose construction was authorized will be by 11.8% larger than in the respective period of 2017. In terms of the total floor area, the largest share of building permits issued were those for the construction of industrial buildings and warehouses (46.1%) and farm buildings (13.6%).


Table 2. Building permits issued for the construction of new non-residential buildings in III quarter 2018

 

Number of

building

permits

Building permits for the construction of

non-residential

buildings

total floor area,

thous. m2

total floor area of non-residential

buildings, against III quarter 2017, growth, drop, per cent

 

volume,

thous. m3

Total

235

289

415.1

11.8

3 331.7

office buildings

12

12

33.1

–36.8

149.5

industrial buildings and warehouses

65

91

191.4

–2.6

1 864.7

farm buildings

42

51

56.4

34. 6

467.9

transport and communication

8

10

24.2

–11.7

103.5

trade, catering enterprises, hotels

31

38

33.8

14.2

276.5

schools, universities and research centres

4

4

18.2

6.3 t.

100.4

hospitals and care institutions

2

2

1.9

9.0

culture and sports buildings

6

7

22.0

5.2 t.

164.6

other

65

74

34.1

–23.5

195.6



According to the data of IS Infostatyba, in III quarter 2018, 1 664 new residential and non-residential buildings were completed, i.e. by 4.4% less than in the respective quarter of 2017. 1 520 new residential buildings with 3 094 dwellings were completed, of which 52.3% – in individual houses. The useful floor area of the dwellings completed amounted to 321.3 thousand m2, i.e. by 6.7% more than in III quarter 2017. The average useful floor area of a dwelling in individual house amounted to 141.6 m2, in blocks of flats – 62.5 m2.


In III quarter 2018, 50.2% of all dwellings completed were in Vilnius, 24.3% – Kaunas, 14.4% – Klaipėda counties.


Table 3. New residential buildings completed in III quarter 2018

 

Number of buildings

Dwellings

Average useful floor area of dwelling, m2

number

against III quarter 2017, drop, growth, per cent, times

useful floor area, thous. m2

useful floor area of dwellings, against III quarter 2017, drop, growth, per cent, times

Total

1 520

3 094

15.3

321.3

6.7

103.9

1–2 dwelling buildings (individual houses)

1 440

1 618

–3.9

229.1

–4.7

141.6

3 and more dwelling buildings (blocks of flats)

80

1 476

47.6

92.2

52.1

62.5


In III quarter 2018, 144 new non-residential buildings were completed. Their total floor area amounted to 212 thousand m2, i.e. by 39.5% less than in the respective quarter 2017. In terms of the total floor area, industrial buildings and warehouses (99.8 thousand m2) and trade, catering enterprises, hotels (25.4 thousand m2) accounted for the largest share.


In III quarter 2018, in terms of the total floor area, 32.3 % of all new non-residential buildings completed were in Vilnius, 28.8 % – Kaunas, 15.8 % – Klaipėda counties. 

 

The news release provides information about building permits and new residential and non-residential buildings completed.


Concepts

A building is considered completed when, in accordance with the established procedure, the statements of completion of construction and the declarations on the completion of construction in compliance with design solution are drawn up. The date of signing a statement or a declaration is considered as the date of completion of construction.


A building permit – a permission to build a new building (buildings); a permission to reconstruct a building (buildings); a permission to renovate (modernize) a building (buildings); design documentation of construction which has been given a written approval of an authorised civil servant (authorised civil servants); a written consent for construction given by the owner (owners) or the holder (holders) of a land plot or adjacent land plots; a permission to continue the suspended construction.

 




