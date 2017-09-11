Analytics, Construction, Estonia, Statistics
In 3Q 2018, a decrease in the number of building permits issued for the construction of new buildings was observed in Lithuania
The construction of individual houses continued to
predominate in the country – it accounted for 98.1% of all permits issued.
Building permits were issued for the construction of 1 705 new individual
houses whose useful floor area will be by 16.3% smaller than in III quarter
2017, and 54 blocks of flats whose useful floor area will be by 3.1% larger
than in III quarter 2017.
Table 1. Building permits issued for the construction of new residential buildings in III quarter 2018
Number
Building permits for the construction of
Average
buildings
dwellings
dwellings, against III quarter 2017, growth, drop, per cent
useful
useful floor area of dwellings, against III quarter 2017, growth, drop, per cent
Total
1 451
1 759
3 831
–5.8
357.5
–10.8
93.3
1–2 dwelling buildings (individual houses)
1 423
1 705
1 922
–12.2
242.2
–16.3
126.0
3 and more dwelling buildings (blocks of flats)
28
54
1 909
1.7
115.3
3.1
60.4
In III quarter 2018, 235 building permits were issued for the construction of new non-residential buildings, i.e. by 12.6% less than in the respective period of 2017. The total floor area of the new non-residential buildings whose construction was authorized will be by 11.8% larger than in the respective period of 2017. In terms of the total floor area, the largest share of building permits issued were those for the construction of industrial buildings and warehouses (46.1%) and farm buildings (13.6%).
Table 2. Building permits issued for the construction of new non-residential buildings in III quarter 2018
Number of
building
permits
Building permits for the construction of
non-residential
buildings
total floor area,
thous. m2
total floor area of non-residential
buildings, against III quarter 2017, growth, drop, per cent
volume,
thous. m3
Total
235
289
415.1
11.8
3 331.7
office buildings
12
12
33.1
–36.8
149.5
industrial buildings and warehouses
65
91
191.4
–2.6
1 864.7
farm buildings
42
51
56.4
34. 6
467.9
transport and communication
8
10
24.2
–11.7
103.5
trade, catering enterprises, hotels
31
38
33.8
14.2
276.5
schools, universities and research centres
4
4
18.2
6.3 t.
100.4
hospitals and care institutions
2
2
1.9
−
9.0
culture and sports buildings
6
7
22.0
5.2 t.
164.6
other
65
74
34.1
–23.5
195.6
According to the data of IS Infostatyba, in III quarter
2018, 1 664 new residential and non-residential buildings were completed, i.e.
by 4.4% less than in the respective quarter of 2017. 1 520 new residential
buildings with 3 094 dwellings were completed, of which 52.3% – in individual
houses. The useful floor area of the dwellings completed amounted to 321.3
thousand m2, i.e. by 6.7% more than in III quarter 2017. The
average useful floor area of a dwelling in individual house amounted to 141.6 m2,
in blocks of flats – 62.5 m2.
In III quarter 2018, 50.2% of all dwellings completed were
in Vilnius, 24.3% – Kaunas, 14.4% – Klaipėda counties.
Table 3. New residential buildings completed in III quarter 2018
Number of buildings
Dwellings
Average useful floor area of dwelling, m2
number
against III quarter 2017, drop, growth, per cent, times
useful floor area, thous. m2
useful floor area of dwellings, against III quarter 2017, drop, growth, per cent, times
Total
1 520
3 094
15.3
321.3
6.7
103.9
1–2 dwelling buildings (individual houses)
1 440
1 618
–3.9
229.1
–4.7
141.6
3 and more dwelling buildings (blocks of flats)
80
1 476
47.6
92.2
52.1
62.5
In III quarter 2018, 144 new non-residential buildings were
completed. Their total floor area amounted to 212 thousand m2,
i.e. by 39.5% less than in the respective quarter 2017. In terms of the total
floor area, industrial buildings and warehouses (99.8 thousand m2)
and trade, catering enterprises, hotels (25.4 thousand m2) accounted
for the largest share.
In III quarter 2018, in terms of the total floor area, 32.3 %
of all new non-residential buildings completed were in Vilnius, 28.8 % –
Kaunas, 15.8 % – Klaipėda counties.
The news release provides information about building permits
and new residential and non-residential buildings completed.
Concepts
A building is considered completed when, in
accordance with the established procedure, the statements of completion of
construction and the declarations on the completion of construction in
compliance with design solution are drawn up. The date of signing a statement
or a declaration is considered as the date of completion of construction.
A building permit – a permission to build a new
building (buildings); a permission to reconstruct a building (buildings); a
permission to renovate (modernize) a building (buildings); design documentation
of construction which has been given a written approval of an authorised civil
servant (authorised civil servants); a written consent for construction given
by the owner (owners) or the holder (holders) of a land plot or adjacent land
plots; a permission to continue the suspended construction.
