Employment up by 0.2% in both the euro area and the EU28

Eurostat, 14.11.2018.



The number of persons employed increased by 0.2% in both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28 in the third quarter of 2018 compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the second quarter of 2018, employment increased by 0.4% in both the euro area and the EU28. These figures are seasonally adjusted, informed Eurostat.