October harmonized average annual inflation stood at 2.8% in Lithuania

Nadiežda Alejeva, Head, Price Statistics Division, Statistics Lithuania, 12.11.2018.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that in October 2018, average annual inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, stood at 2.8% and was by 0.2 percentage points lower than that calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI).



In October 2018, annual inflation (October 2018, against October 2017) calculated based on the HICP stood at 2.8% and was by 0.1 percentage point lower than the CPI-based one.




In October 2018, against September, the increase in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP stood at 0.5%. The monthly increase in prices calculated based on the CPI stood at 0.6%.


Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, October 2018

ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services

Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰

Price growth, drop (–), %

October 2018, against

Average annual
October 2017–2018
October 2016–2017

September 2018

October 2017

Consumption goods and services

1 000.0

0.5

2.8

2.8

Food products and non-alcoholic beverages

203.8

–0.3

0.5

2.2

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products

78.2

–0.1

3.2

5.2

Clothing and footwear

69.0

5.2

–0.4

0.6

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels

106.2

2.0

4.7

2.9

Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance

71.1

1.3

1.3

0.5

Health care

58.1

0.3

2.2

1.3

Transport

154.9

0.7

8.2

4.7

Communications

28.8

–0.3

–1.4

–0.8

Recreation and culture

84.9

–1.2

1.3

2.5

Education

12.9

0.3

3.6

2.9

Hotels, cafes and restaurants

55.0

–0.8

4.9

5.4

Miscellaneous goods and services

77.1

0.0

2.5

3.5

_____________________________
European Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (ECOICOP).


Table 2. ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services whose rates of change in prices had the biggest impact on the overall price change

ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services

Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰

Price growth, drop (–), %

Impact, percentage points

October 2018, against September

Clothing

46.5

5.4

0.238

Fuels and lubricants

65.8

2.8

0.198

Heat energy

28.0

5.4

0.137

Footwear

18.4

5.3

0.094

Non-durable household goods

14.5

5.3

0.075

Products and materials for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling

15.3

1.6

0.024

Spirits

18.5

–1.1

–0.021

Milk and milk products, cheese, eggs

39.0

–0.6

–0.023

Vegetables

21.1

–2.3

–0.052

Accommodation services

13.6

–4.3

–0.065

Passenger transport by air

10.0

–10.8

–0.099

Package holidays

10.0

–10.0

–0.114

October 2018, against October 2017

Fuels and lubricants

65.8

16.7

1.074

Solid fuel

11.8

25.8

0.302

Vegetables

21.1

15.0

0.251

Tobacco products

26.9

6.8

0.184

Catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like

32.5

5.4

0.176

Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment

15.5

10.8

0.167

Clothing

46.5

–0.7

–0.032

Equipment for the reception, recording and reproduction of sound and pictures

8.5

–4.3

–0.037

Cars

27.6

–1.7

–0.045

Coffee, tea and cocoa

9.3

–4.8

–0.046

Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery

11.6

–4.9

–0.064

Fruit

11.0

–9.4

–0.107

 

The overall change in consumer prices is influenced not only by the size of the price change for a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of expenditure on that product in the total consumption expenditure.






