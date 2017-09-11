October harmonized average annual inflation stood at 2.8% in Lithuania

Statistics Lithuania informs that in October 2018, average annual inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, stood at 2.8% and was by 0.2 percentage points lower than that calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI).









In October 2018, annual inflation (October 2018, against October 2017) calculated based on the HICP stood at 2.8% and was by 0.1 percentage point lower than the CPI-based one.













In October 2018, against September, the increase in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP stood at 0.5%. The monthly increase in prices calculated based on the CPI stood at 0.6%.



Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, October 2018

ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰ Price growth, drop (–), % October 2018, against Average annual

October 2017–2018

October 2016–2017 September 2018 October 2017 Consumption goods and services 1 000.0 0.5 2.8 2.8 Food products and non-alcoholic beverages 203.8 –0.3 0.5 2.2 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products 78.2 –0.1 3.2 5.2 Clothing and footwear 69.0 5.2 –0.4 0.6 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels 106.2 2.0 4.7 2.9 Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance 71.1 1.3 1.3 0.5 Health care 58.1 0.3 2.2 1.3 Transport 154.9 0.7 8.2 4.7 Communications 28.8 –0.3 –1.4 –0.8 Recreation and culture 84.9 –1.2 1.3 2.5 Education 12.9 0.3 3.6 2.9 Hotels, cafes and restaurants 55.0 –0.8 4.9 5.4 Miscellaneous goods and services 77.1 0.0 2.5 3.5

1 European Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (ECOICOP).



Table 2. ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services whose rates of change in prices had the biggest impact on the overall price change

ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰ Price growth, drop (–), % Impact, percentage points October 2018, against September Clothing 46.5 5.4 0.238 Fuels and lubricants 65.8 2.8 0.198 Heat energy 28.0 5.4 0.137 Footwear 18.4 5.3 0.094 Non-durable household goods 14.5 5.3 0.075 Products and materials for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling 15.3 1.6 0.024 Spirits 18.5 –1.1 –0.021 Milk and milk products, cheese, eggs 39.0 –0.6 –0.023 Vegetables 21.1 –2.3 –0.052 Accommodation services 13.6 –4.3 –0.065 Passenger transport by air 10.0 –10.8 –0.099 Package holidays 10.0 –10.0 –0.114 October 2018, against October 2017 Fuels and lubricants 65.8 16.7 1.074 Solid fuel 11.8 25.8 0.302 Vegetables 21.1 15.0 0.251 Tobacco products 26.9 6.8 0.184 Catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like 32.5 5.4 0.176 Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment 15.5 10.8 0.167 Clothing 46.5 –0.7 –0.032 Equipment for the reception, recording and reproduction of sound and pictures 8.5 –4.3 –0.037 Cars 27.6 –1.7 –0.045 Coffee, tea and cocoa 9.3 –4.8 –0.046 Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery 11.6 –4.9 –0.064 Fruit 11.0 –9.4 –0.107

The overall change in consumer prices is influenced not only by the size of the price change for a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of expenditure on that product in the total consumption expenditure.





