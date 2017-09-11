In the 3rd quarter of 2018, construction output grew by 10.3% in Latvia

The latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) of Latvia show that, compared to the 3rd quarter of 2017, in the 3rd quarter of 2018 construction output increased by 10.3% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Construction output rise was observed in construction of buildings (of 9.2%), civil engineering (5.7%) and specialised construction activities (19.7%).

Compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the most significant output increase (2.2 times) was registered in specialised construction activities related to building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.). A rise was also recorded in demolition and site preparation (of 79.8%) and other specialised construction activities (2.9%). Decline, in turn, was recorded in electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities (of 4.5%).













Construction output growth was recorded in the following types of civil engineering: construction of roads and railways (of 15.2%) and construction of utility projects (10.1%); while output decline (of 51.9%) was registered in construction of other civil engineering projects.





Compared to the 2nd quarter, in the 3rd quarter of 2018 construction output fell by 6.5% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in construction of buildings by 16.5% and construction of civil engineering works by 2.3%, while in specialised construction there was an increase of 5.8%.





Construction output changes

(as %, at constant prices)

JAN–SEP 2018, compared to JAN–SEP 2017,% (calendar adjusted) Q3 2018, compared to Q2 2018 (seasonally adjusted) Q3 2017 (calendar adjusted) Total 22.1 –6.5 10.3 Construction of buildings 29.8 –16.5 9.2 Civil engineering 17.4 –2.3 5.7 Construction of roads and railways (incl. bridges) 22.4 6.7 15.2 Construction of utility projects 29.3 –9.7 10.1 Construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.) –25.9 –40.0 –51.9 Specialised construction activities 19.5 5.8 19.7 Demolition and site preparation 47.9 40.6 79.8 Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities –2.4 3.3 –4.5 Building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.) 105.6 –13.1 117 Other specialised construction activities n.e.c. 7.3 5.7 2.9

Building permits granted





In the 3rd quarter of 2018, 940 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of buildings with the total floor space of 251.8 thousand m2, of which 701 permits with the intended floor space of 181.4 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new buildings. Out of the total number, 579 permits were granted for construction of new single–dwelling buildings with the intended floor space of 125.1 thousand m2.





Over the period, 348 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of non–residential buildings with the total floor space of 257.6 thousand m2, of which 231 permits with the intended floor space of 131.5 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new buildings. In its turn, 65 building permits were granted for construction of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended floor space of 93.8 thousand m2, of which 45 permits were issued for construction of new buildings with the intended floor space of 66.9 thousand m2.