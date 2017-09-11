Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Statistics
In the 3rd quarter of 2018, construction output grew by 10.3% in Latvia
Compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the most
significant output increase (2.2 times) was registered in specialised
construction activities related to building completion and finishing
(plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.). A rise was
also recorded in demolition and site preparation (of 79.8%) and other
specialised construction activities (2.9%). Decline, in turn, was recorded in
electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities (of 4.5%).
Construction output growth was recorded in the following types of civil
engineering: construction of roads and railways (of 15.2%) and construction of
utility projects (10.1%); while output decline (of 51.9%) was registered in
construction of other civil engineering projects.
Compared to the 2nd quarter, in the 3rd quarter
of 2018 construction output fell by 6.5% (according to seasonally adjusted
data at constant prices), of which in construction of buildings by 16.5% and construction
of civil engineering works by 2.3%, while in specialised construction there was
an increase of 5.8%.
Construction
output changes
(as %, at constant prices)
|
|
JAN–SEP
2018, compared to
JAN–SEP
2017,% (calendar adjusted)
|
Q3
2018, compared to
|
Q2 2018
(seasonally adjusted)
|
Q3 2017
(calendar adjusted)
|
Total
|
22.1
|
–6.5
|
10.3
|
Construction
of buildings
|
29.8
|
–16.5
|
9.2
|
Civil
engineering
|
17.4
|
–2.3
|
5.7
|
Construction of roads and railways (incl. bridges)
|
22.4
|
6.7
|
15.2
|
Construction of utility projects
|
29.3
|
–9.7
|
10.1
|
Construction of other civil engineering projects
n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.)
|
–25.9
|
–40.0
|
–51.9
|
Specialised
construction activities
|
19.5
|
5.8
|
19.7
|
Demolition and site preparation
|
47.9
|
40.6
|
79.8
|
Electrical, plumbing and other construction
installation activities
|
–2.4
|
3.3
|
–4.5
|
Building completion and finishing (plastering,
floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.)
|
105.6
|
–13.1
|
117
|
Other specialised construction activities n.e.c.
|
7.3
|
5.7
|
2.9
Building
permits granted
In the 3rd quarter of 2018, 940 building permits
were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and
restoration of buildings with the total floor space of
251.8 thousand m2, of which 701 permits with the
intended floor space of 181.4 thousand m2 were issued
for construction of new buildings. Out of the total number, 579 permits
were granted for construction of new single–dwelling buildings with the
intended floor space of 125.1 thousand m2.
Over the period, 348 building permits were granted for the
construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of non–residential
buildings with the total floor space of 257.6 thousand m2,
of which 231 permits with the intended floor space of
131.5 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new
buildings. In its turn, 65 building permits were granted for construction of
industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended floor space of
93.8 thousand m2, of which 45 permits were issued for
construction of new buildings with the intended floor space of
66.9 thousand m2.
