Friday, 09.11.2018, 16:59
Latvian exports of goods up 8.3% in 9 months
Over the
first nine months of this year, the foreign trade turnover of Latvia at current
prices reached EUR 20.49 bln – EUR 1.75 bln or 9.3% more
than in the corresponding period of 2017. The exports value constituted
EUR 9.05 bln (an increase of EUR 695.0 mln or 8.3%),
whereas the imports value – EUR 11.44 bln (an upturn of
EUR 1.06 mln or 10.2%).
Calendar
and seasonally adjusted data show that, compared to September 2017, in
September 2018 the exports value at current prices went up by 4.5% and the
imports value by 17.6%, whereas, compared to the previous month, the exports
value decreased by 3.4%, but the imports value increased by 2.3%.
Main
changes in exports in September 2018, compared to September 2017:
- exports of wood and articles of
wood up by EUR 26.7 mln or 17.7%,
- exports of basic metals and
articles of basic metals up by EUR 7.1 mln or 7.9%,
- exports of vegetable products
down by EUR 25.1 mln or 25.4%,
- exports of machinery and
mechanical appliances; electrical equipment down by EUR 14.2 mln
or 6.8%,
- exports of live animals, animal
products down by EUR 8.1 mln or 17.4%.
Main changes
in imports in September 2018, compared to September 2017:
- imports of mineral products up
by EUR 38.7 mln or 24.2%,
- imports of vehicles and
associated transport equipment up by EUR 30.7 mln or 24.2%,
- imports of machinery and
mechanical appliances; electrical equipment up by EUR 23.8 mln
or 9.2%,
- imports of basic metals and
articles of basic metals up by EUR 17.3 mln or 18.5%,
- imports of plastics and
articles thereof down by EUR 4.5 mln or 6.1%.
In September, the main export partners of Latvia in trade with EU countries were Lithuania (15.6% of total exports), Estonia (10.7%), Germany (7.4%) and Sweden (7.1%), whereas the main import partners were Lithuania (17.2% of total imports), Germany (9.4%), Poland (8.2%) and Estonia (6.8%).
The main
partner in trade with third countries was Russia, share of which in total
Latvian exports in September accounted for 9.1%, but in imports – for 12.4%.
Foreign trade of Latvia by country group in September 2018,
(at current prices)
Exports
Imports
million EUR
% of
total
changes as %, compared to September 2017
million EUR
% of
total
changes as %, compared to September 2017
Total
1 034.5
100
-1.0
1 383.6
100
10.3
European Union countries
726.6
70.2
2.4
943.6
68.2
-0.4
euro area countries
481.9
46.6
-2.7
701.1
50.7
-0.9
CIS countries
134.0
13.0
5.2
210.8
15.2
26.6
other countries
173.9
16.8
-16.6
229.2
16.6
63.2
Rise of exports of wood and wood products; wood charcoal in
September 2018, as compared to September 2017, was affected by the
increase in exports of round timber of EUR 9.4 mln or 91.2%. In turn,
exports of machinery and mechanical appliances reduced, as exports of
turbojets, turbopropellers and other gas turbines decreased by EUR 7.0 mln
or 14.7%, but exports of vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock,
and parts and accessories thereof fell as exports of passenger cars reduced by
EUR 7.7 mln or 37.4%.
Main commodities in exports of Latvia in September 2018
(at current prices)
thousand EUR
as % of
total
Changes as %, compared to
September 2017
August 2018
average of previous 12 months
Total
1 034 462
100
-1.0
-4.1
1.6
wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal
177 426
17.2
17.7
-13.2
0.3
electrical machinery and equipment
100 162
9.7
-4.8
-5.8
-1.6
machinery and mechanical appliances
94 033
9.1
-8.9
-7.1
15.9
beverages, spirits and vinegar
62 761
6.1
3.8
-1.5
19.1
cereals
49 110
4.7
-3.8
85.9
34.2
vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof
48 347
4.7
-8.3
-11.1
-16.5
iron and steel
42 824
4.1
12.6
3.5
6.0
mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation
39 551
3.8
-4.0
-3.4
-4.4
pharmaceutical products
36 076
3.5
11.5
30.0
2.1
articles of iron and steel
34 231
3.3
4.3
-4.6
2.9
Rise of imports in commodity group "aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof” in September 2018, compared to September 2017, was affected by purchase of aircrafts – increase of EUR 45.1 mln or 3.5 times, but imports of iron and steel grew as imports of flat rolled products of iron and steel rose by EUR 17.1 mln or 94.5%. In turn, decline in imports of passenger cars by EUR 10.9 mln or by 23.1% significantly influenced the total imports of vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof.
Main commodities in imports of Latvia in September 2018
(at current prices)
thousand EUR
as % of
total
Changes as %, compared to
September 2017
August 2018
average of previous 12 months
Total
1 383 592
100
10.3
-6.1
10.9
mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation
192 015
13.9
24.2
-18.6
72.8
machinery and mechanical appliances
143 082
10.3
10.3
-2.7
-2.9
electrical machinery and equipment
140 620
10.2
8.1
6.6
8.7
vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof
91 252
6.6
-12.7
17.7
-15.0
aircraft, spacecraft and parts thereof
65 167
4.7
3.2 times
0.1
2.5 times
iron and steel
58 241
4.2
44.7
3.2
13.4
beverages, spirits and vinegar
56 980
4.1
-0.3
-12.4
14.2
plastics and articles thereof
49 835
3.6
-3.2
-8.6
-3.3
wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal
48 686
3.5
24.2
-1.9
8.8
pharmaceutical products
48 035
3.5
-1.5
-7.8
-4.6
