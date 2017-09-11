Analytics, Retail, Statistics
Volume of retail trade unchanged in euro area; down by 0.1% in EU28 – Eurostat
In
September 2018 compared with September 2017, the calendar adjusted retail sales
index increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the EU28.
Monthly
comparison by retail sector and by Member State
In the euro area in September 2018, compared with August 2018, the volume
of retail trade increased by 0.4% for food, drinks and tobacco as well as for
automotive fuel, while non-food products decreased by 0.5%. In the EU28, the
retail trade volume increased by 0.8% for automotive fuels and by 0.1% for
foods, drinks and tobacco non-food products, while non-food products fell by
0.3%.
Among Member States for which data are available, the largest increases
in the total retail trade volume were registered in Ireland (+2.9%), Latvia
(+1.5%) and Estonia (+1.4%). The highest decreases were observed in Portugal
(-1.7%), Austria (-1.0%), as well as in Belgium and the United Kingdom (both
-0.8%).
Annual
comparison by retail sector and by Member State
In the euro area in September 2018, compared with September 2017, the
volume of retail trade increased by 1.1% for automotive fuels, by 0.9% for
food, drinks and tobacco, and by 0.7% for non-food products. In the EU28, the
retail trade volume increased by 2.0% for non-food products, by 1.9% for
automotive fuel and by 1.0% for food, drinks and tobacco.
Among Member States for which data are available, the highest yearly
increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Ireland (+10.2%),
Lithuania (+7.9%) and Poland (+6.5%). The largest decreases were observed in
Belgium (-2.2%), Spain and Austria (both -1.5%).
