Volume of retail trade unchanged in euro area; down by 0.1% in EU28 – Eurostat

Kristina Dourmashkin, Eurostat, 07.11.2018.
In September 2018 compared with August 2018, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade remained unchanged in the euro area (EA19) and decreased by 0.1% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In August, the retail trade volume increased by 0.3% both in the euro area and in the EU28.

In September 2018 compared with September 2017, the calendar adjusted retail sales index increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the EU28.


Monthly comparison by retail sector and by Member State


In the euro area in September 2018, compared with August 2018, the volume of retail trade increased by 0.4% for food, drinks and tobacco as well as for automotive fuel, while non-food products decreased by 0.5%. In the EU28, the retail trade volume increased by 0.8% for automotive fuels and by 0.1% for foods, drinks and tobacco non-food products, while non-food products fell by 0.3%.


Among Member States for which data are available, the largest increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Ireland (+2.9%), Latvia (+1.5%) and Estonia (+1.4%). The highest decreases were observed in Portugal (-1.7%), Austria (-1.0%), as well as in Belgium and the United Kingdom (both -0.8%).


Annual comparison by retail sector and by Member State


In the euro area in September 2018, compared with September 2017, the volume of retail trade increased by 1.1% for automotive fuels, by 0.9% for food, drinks and tobacco, and by 0.7% for non-food products. In the EU28, the retail trade volume increased by 2.0% for non-food products, by 1.9% for automotive fuel and by 1.0% for food, drinks and tobacco.


Among Member States for which data are available, the highest yearly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Ireland (+10.2%), Lithuania (+7.9%) and Poland (+6.5%). The largest decreases were observed in Belgium (-2.2%), Spain and Austria (both -1.5%).

 




