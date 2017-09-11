Industrial producer prices up by 0.5% in euro area; up by 0.6% in EU28 – Eurostat

In September 2018, compared with August 2018, industrial producer prices rose by 0.5% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.6% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In August 2018, prices increased by 0.4% in both zones.





In September 2018, compared with September 2017, industrial producer prices rose by 4.5% in the euro area and by 4.9% in the EU28.





Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State





Industrial producer prices in the euro area in September 2018, compared with August 2018, rose by 1.6% in the energy sector and by 0.1% for intermediated goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and for durable and non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.1%. In the EU28, industrial producer prices rose by 1.7% in the energy sector, by 0.2% for intermediate goods and by 0.1% for durable and non-durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy also rose by 0.1%.





The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium, Lithuania and the United Kingdom (all +0.9%), Spain, Hungary and the Netherlands (all +0.8%), and the largest decreases in Estonia (-1.3%), Denmark (-1.1%) and Latvia (-0.7%).





Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State





Industrial producer prices in the euro area in September 2018, compared with September 2017, rose by 12.7% in the energy sector, by 2.8% for intermediate goods and by 1.1% for capital goods and durable consumer goods, while prices fell by 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.5%.





In the EU28, industrial producer prices rose by 15.2% in the energy sector, by 3.3% for intermediate goods, by 1.4% for durable consumer goods, by 1.1% for capital goods and by 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.7%.





The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium (+9.0%), Hungary (+8.4%), Denmark (+7.6%) and Estonia (+7.4%), while the only decrease was observed in Ireland (-2.8%).