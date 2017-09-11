Analytics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Latvia, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.11.2018, 14:46
Industrial producer prices up by 0.5% in euro area; up by 0.6% in EU28 – Eurostat
In August 2018, prices increased by 0.4% in both zones.
In September 2018, compared with September 2017, industrial producer
prices rose by 4.5% in the euro area and by 4.9% in the EU28.
Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State
Industrial producer prices in the euro area in September 2018, compared
with August 2018, rose by 1.6% in the energy sector and by 0.1% for
intermediated goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods and for
durable and non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding
energy rose by 0.1%. In the EU28, industrial producer prices rose by 1.7% in
the energy sector, by 0.2% for intermediate goods and by 0.1% for durable and
non-durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for capital goods.
Prices in total industry excluding energy also rose by 0.1%.
The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in
Belgium, Lithuania and the United Kingdom (all +0.9%), Spain, Hungary and the
Netherlands (all +0.8%), and the largest decreases in Estonia (-1.3%), Denmark
(-1.1%) and Latvia (-0.7%).
Annual
comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State
Industrial producer prices in the euro area in September 2018, compared
with September 2017, rose by 12.7% in the energy sector, by 2.8% for
intermediate goods and by 1.1% for capital goods and durable consumer goods,
while prices fell by 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total
industry excluding energy rose by 1.5%.
In the EU28, industrial producer prices rose by 15.2% in the energy
sector, by 3.3% for intermediate goods, by 1.4% for durable consumer goods, by
1.1% for capital goods and by 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in
total industry excluding energy rose by 1.7%.
The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium (+9.0%), Hungary (+8.4%), Denmark (+7.6%) and Estonia (+7.4%), while the only decrease was observed in Ireland (-2.8%).
- 06.11.2018 Индекс цен производителей промышленной продукции еврозоны вырос на 4,5%
- 06.11.2018 Литва сможет отправлять в международные операции больше своих военных
- 06.11.2018 В Латвии сократилось количество легковых машин, прошедших первичную регистрацию
- 06.11.2018 Выработка электроэнергии в Литве упала на 15%
- 06.11.2018 Rīgas satiksme продает с аукциона списанные транспортные средства
- 06.11.2018 Estonian MyFitness opens first studio in Lithuania for 1.3 mln euros
- 06.11.2018 Kaunas Airport plans new infrastructure for aircraft repair operations
- 06.11.2018 First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia down 0.5% in ten months 2018
- 06.11.2018 airBaltic Airbus A220-300 participates in the Airshow China 2018
- 06.11.2018 Parliament allows Lithuania to send more troops to international operations