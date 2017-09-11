Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Inflation, Statistics
Euro area annual inflation up to 2.2% in October 2018
Svetoslava Pavlova, Eurostat, 31.10.2018.
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.2% in October 2018, up from 2.1% in September 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected
to have the highest annual rate in October (10.6%, compared with 9.5% in
September), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.2%, compared with 2.6%
in September), services (1.5%, compared with 1.3% in September) and non-energy
industrial goods (0.4%, compared with 0.3% in September).
