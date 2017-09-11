Analytics, Employment, EU – Baltic States, Labour-market, Statistics
Euro area unemployment at 8.1% in September 2018; EU28 at 6.7%
Eurostat estimates
that 16.574 million men and women in the EU28, of whom 13.153 million in the
euro area, were unemployed in September 2018. Compared with August 2018, the
number of persons unemployed decreased by 35 000 in the EU28 and increased by 2
000 in the euro area. Compared with September 2017, unemployment fell by 1.793
million in the EU28 and by 1.309 million in the euro area.
Member
States
Among the Member States, the lowest unemployment rates in September 2018
were recorded in Czechia (2.3%), Germany and Poland (both 3.4%). The highest
unemployment rates were observed in Greece (19.0% in July 2018) and Spain
(14.9%).
Compared with a year ago, the unemployment rate fell in 27 Member States
and remained stable in Estonia. The largest decreases were registered in Cyprus
(from 10.2% to 7.4%), Croatia (from 10.5% to 8.2%), Greece (from 20.9% to 19.0%
between July 2017 and July 2018), Portugal (from 8.5% to 6.6%) and Spain (from
16.7% to 14.9%).
In September 2018, the unemployment rate in the United States was 3.7%,
down from 3.9% in August 2018 and from 4.2% in September 2017.
Youth
unemployment
In September 2018, 3.333 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed
in the EU28, of whom 2.403 million were in the euro area. Compared with
September 2017, youth unemployment decreased by 385 000 in the EU28 and by 212
000 in the euro area. In September 2018, the youth unemployment rate was 14.9%
in the EU28 and 16.8% in the euro area, compared with 16.5% and 18.3%
respectively in September 2017. In September 2018, the lowest rates were
observed in Czechia and Germany (both 6.3%) as well as the Netherlands (7.5%),
while the highest were recorded in Greece (37.9% in July 2018), Spain (34.3%)
and Italy (31.6%).
