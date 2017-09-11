Analytics, GDP, Lithuania, Statistics
Lithuania's GDP grows 2.7%in Q3 y-o-y
In III quarter 2018, the negative GDP change was influenced
by a decrease in value added generated in agriculture, forestry and fishing.
The decreased value added in this activity was determined by the worse harvest
of agricultural crops (estimated by forecast1). The positive influence on the
change was made by an increase in value added generated in wholesale and retail
trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transportation and storage;
accommodation and food service activities and construction.
In three quarters 2018, GDP amounted to EUR 33.1 bln at
current prices. Against three quarters 2017, real GDP, seasonally and calendar
adjusted, stood at 3.4% (unadjusted – 3.2%).
Fig.1. Real changes in gross domestic product2
Compared to the previous period
Fig. 2. Real changes in gross domestic product
Statistics Lithuania, based on more detailed data and having estimated the value added by a more detailed list of economic activities, revised GDP estimate for II quarter 2018. In II quarter 2018, GDP stood at EUR 11.2 bln at current prices.
According to the revised data, compared to
I quarter 2018, the II quarter real GDP change, seasonally and
calendar adjusted, stood at 0.9 % (previously published – 0.9%). Compared to
the respective quarter 2017, real GDP change, seasonally and calendar adjusted,
stood at 3.8 % (previously published – 3.8%).
Gross domestic product and its changes
At current prices, EUR million
GDP changes, price change adjusted, per cent
against the previous period
against the respective period of the previous year
seasonally and calendar adjusted
against the previous period
against the respective period of the previous year
2014
36 568.3
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
I
8 186.4
–8.7
4.5
1.2
4.4
II
9 206.2
8.4
4.2
0.7
4.2
III
9 895.7
9.6
3.1
0.3
3.2
IV
9 279.9
–5.5
2.4
0.2
2.4
2015
37 433.9
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
I
8 232.2
–9.5
1.6
0.5
1.7
II
9 386.9
8.6
1.8
0.9
1.9
III
10 151.2
10.1
2.2
0.7
2.3
IV
9 663.7
–5.3
2.5
0.1
2.2
2016◘
38 849.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
I
8 559.9
–9.8
2.1
0.3
2.0
II
9 730.8
8.0
1.6
0.7
1.8
III
10 456.0
10.4
1.9
1.1
2.2
IV
10 102.7
–3.5
3.8
1.4
3.5
2017*
42 190.8
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
I*
9 357.6
–9.1
4.6
1.1
4.4
II*
10 470.4
7.9
4.5
0.8
4.5
III*
11 328.0
9.6
3.7
0.6
3.9
IV*
11 034.8
–3.4
3.8
1.3
3.8
2018♦
I*
9 929.9
–9.2
3.7
1.0
3.7
II*
11 203.8
8.0
3.8
0.9
3.8
III♦
11 987.7
7.9
2.2
–0.4
2.7
♦ First estimate. * Provisional data. ◘ Non-final data.
Real GDP changes have been estimated using a chain-linking
method which enables the elimination of the influence of price changes.
Values of and changes in GDP and its components depend
on the different seasons of the year; therefore, changes used for the
comparison of GDP and its components for different periods are seasonally and
calendar adjusted.
A news release on more detailed GDP estimate for III quarter
2018 is due on 30 November 2018.
