Wednesday, 31.10.2018, 12:21
In october 2018, consumer confidence indicator in Lithuania decreased by 3 percentage points
The decrease in the consumer confidence indicator in October
was determined by more pessimistic expectations for all its components.
Changes in the consumer confidence indicator and its components
Balance
October
September
October 2017
May 2001–October 2018 average
Largest since May 2001
Smallest since May 2001
Consumer confidence indicator
–5
–2
–11
−14,4
9
−56
Changes in the household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months
3
5
−1
−3.8
13
−38
Changes in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months
0
4
−5
−5.3
19
−57
Changes in the number of the unemployed in the coming 12 months
5
1
7
11.1
82
−33
Probability of making savings in the coming 12 months
−20
−16
–30
−37.5
−16
−54
In October, against September, a decrease in the proportion
of persons having optimistic expectations for the changes in the country’s
economic situation and household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months
was observed: the proportion of those expecting improvement in the country’s
economic situation decreased from 31 to 27%, the proportion of those expecting
improvement in the household’s financial situation – from 24 to 21%.
Compared to the previous month, the expectations of the population
for the changes in unemployment figures in the coming 12 months were also more
pessimistic: the proportion of those expecting the number of the unemployed to
increase in the coming 12 months grew from 28 to 31%.
Compared to the previous month, the proportion of population
who did not expect to make any savings increased from 19 to 23%.
Consumer confidence indicator in urban rural areas
In October, the consumer confidence indicators in urban and
rural areas differed by 5 percentage points: in urban areas, the consumer
confidence indicator stood at minus 4, in rural areas – at minus 9. Against the
previous month, the consumer confidence indicator in urban areas decreased by
3, in rural areas – by 4 percentage points.
Compared to September, the decrease in consumer confidence
indicator in rural areas was determined by more pessimistic expectations of the
population for the changes in the country’s economic situation and unemployment
figures: the proportion of those expecting deterioration in the country’s
economic situation increased from 20 to 28%, the proportion of those expecting
the number of the unemployed to grow – from 31 to 38%.
Compared to the previous month, the proportion of urban
population who did not expect to make any changes in the coming 12 months grew
from 18 to 23%, the proportion of those expecting improvement in the country’s
economic situation decreased from 31 to 26%, the proportion of those expecting
the number of the unemployed to decrease – from 27 to 23%.
Consumer confidence indicator, against the same period of the previous year
Over the year (October 2018, against October 2017), the
consumer confidence indicator increased by 6 percentage points. This was
determined by more optimistic expectations for all its components, and the
largest influence was made by better opinion about the possibility to make
savings in the coming 12 months: the proportion of those who did not expect to
make any savings decreased from 28 to 23%, while the percentage of those who
expected to make at least some savings increased by 8 percentage points (from
31 to 39%).
The proportion of those who expected the country’s economic
situation to improve in the coming 12 months increased from 24 to 27 %, the
proportion of those who expected improvement in their household’s financial
situation – from 19 to 21%, the proportion of those expecting the number of the
unemployed to decrease in the coming 12 month – from 21 to 22%.
Assessment of changes in the last 12 months and the current situation
Compared to September, the opinion of the population
regarding changes in the household’s financial situation in the last 12 months
slightly deteriorated: the proportion of those who indicated improvement
decreased by 2 percentage points (from 21 to 19%).
Assessment of the changes in the country’s economic
situation in the last 12 months was also worse than in September: 26% of
population stated that the situation improved, 33% – that it deteriorated in
the last 12 months (in September, 31 and 30% respectively).
As regards current financial situation of the family, in
October, as in the previous month, 42% of population stated that they made some
savings, 8 % of population indicated living on savings or borrowings.
In October, 24% of population intended to increase
expenditure on such purchases as furniture or household appliances in the
coming 12 months, 18% – expected to spend less than in the last 12 months (in
September, 25 and 15% respectively).
The annex to the news release contains information on
changes in the consumer confidence indicator and its components (answers to
questions used to compile the indicator). Respective information on other EU
countries is available on the European Commission’s website.
The consumer opinion survey is conducted on the 1st–15th
days of each month by interviewing 1 200 individuals randomly sampled
from the Population Register of the Republic of Lithuania. The consumer
confidence indicator refers to the simple arithmetic mean of the balances of
positive and negative answers to four questions (about changes in the financial
situation of the household, the economic situation in the country, the number
of the unemployed (with an opposite sign), and the probability of making savings
in the coming 12 months).
The survey is partially funded by the EU.
Consumer confidence indicator, 2010–2018
Balance
Table 1. Consumer confidence indicator
Balance
2017
2018
X
XI
XII
I
II
III
IV
V
VI
VII
VIII
IX
X
Total population
–11
–10
–8
–8
–7
–6
–5
–3
–5
–3
–3
–2
–5
Female
–12
–13
–12
–10
–10
–8
–7
–7
–7
–6
–4
–5
–9
Male
–9
–7
–2
–5
–4
–3
–2
2
–2
0
–1
1
–1
Urban population
–9
–9
–8
–7
–7
–6
–4
–3
–4
–2
–1
–1
–4
Rural population
–13
–13
–8
–10
–9
–6
–5
–5
–7
–4
–6
–5
–9
Table 2. Opinion of the population about changes in the household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months
Per cent
2017
2018
X
XI
XII
I
II
III
IV
V
VI
VII
VIII
IX
X
Household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months will:
significantly improve
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
slightly improve
19
21
24
23
21
22
26
24
22
20
21
24
21
remain unchanged
55
51
52
56
59
56
55
57
58
58
60
58
59
slightly deteriorate
16
16
15
12
12
13
13
12
13
13
10
11
12
significantly deteriorate
2
3
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
1
2
1
2
Balance
–1
0
2
4
3
3
5
5
3
3
4
5
3
Table 3. Opinion of the population about changes in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months
Per cent
2017
2018
X
XI
XII
I
II
III
IV
V
VI
VII
VIII
IX
X
Country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months will:
significantly improve
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
slightly improve
24
23
25
27
26
28
32
30
28
30
30
31
26
remain unchanged
44
42
42
46
45
44
43
45
47
46
46
45
47
slightly deteriorate
23
25
25
20
20
20
17
17
17
17
17
16
19
significantly deteriorate
6
6
4
3
4
4
3
4
3
2
2
4
4
Balance
–5
–6
–3
0
–1
1
5
3
2
5
5
4
0
Table 4. Opinion of the population about changes in the number of the unemployed in the coming 12 months
Per cent
2017
2018
X
XI
XII
I
II
III
IV
V
VI
VII
VIII
IX
X
Number of the unemployed in the coming 12 months will:
significantly increase
3
3
3
4
3
3
3
2
2
3
3
2
3
slightly increase
29
26
28
30
31
33
27
28
27
26
26
26
28
remain unchanged
42
40
42
41
39
40
39
42
43
40
41
41
43
slightly decrease
19
24
22
21
22
20
26
23
22
25
24
25
20
significantly decrease
2
1
1
2
1
1
0
2
2
2
1
2
2
Balance
7
3
4
6
7
9
3
3
4
1
3
1
5
Table 5. Opinion of the population about the probability of making savings in the coming 12 months
Per cent
2017
2018
X
XI
XII
I
II
III
IV
V
VI
VII
VIII
IX
X
Probability of making savings in the coming 12 months:
very likely
2
2
2
2
3
4
3
3
2
4
3
3
3
quite likely
29
27
32
28
32
35
32
35
35
36
37
37
36
rather unlikely
39
36
38
38
38
37
37
38
37
35
38
36
35
absolutely unlikely
28
31
25
27
24
22
26
21
22
22
19
19
23
Balance
–30
–33
–25
–29
–24
–19
–25
–19
–21
–18
–17
–16
–20
