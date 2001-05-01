In october 2018, consumer confidence indicator in Lithuania decreased by 3 percentage points

Statistics Lithuania informs that in October 2018, the consumer confidence indicator stood at minus 5, and against September, decreased by 3 percentage points.

The decrease in the consumer confidence indicator in October was determined by more pessimistic expectations for all its components.

Compared to the previous month, the proportion of population who did not expect to make any savings increased from 19 to 23%.

Compared to the previous month, the expectations of the population for the changes in unemployment figures in the coming 12 months were also more pessimistic: the proportion of those expecting the number of the unemployed to increase in the coming 12 months grew from 28 to 31%.

In October, against September, a decrease in the proportion of persons having optimistic expectations for the changes in the country’s economic situation and household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months was observed: the proportion of those expecting improvement in the country’s economic situation decreased from 31 to 27%, the proportion of those expecting improvement in the household’s financial situation – from 24 to 21%.

Changes in the number of the unemployed in the coming 12 months

Changes in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months

Changes in the household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months

Compared to the previous month, the proportion of urban population who did not expect to make any changes in the coming 12 months grew from 18 to 23%, the proportion of those expecting improvement in the country’s economic situation decreased from 31 to 26%, the proportion of those expecting the number of the unemployed to decrease – from 27 to 23%.

Compared to September, the decrease in consumer confidence indicator in rural areas was determined by more pessimistic expectations of the population for the changes in the country’s economic situation and unemployment figures: the proportion of those expecting deterioration in the country’s economic situation increased from 20 to 28%, the proportion of those expecting the number of the unemployed to grow – from 31 to 38%.

In October, the consumer confidence indicators in urban and rural areas differed by 5 percentage points: in urban areas, the consumer confidence indicator stood at minus 4, in rural areas – at minus 9. Against the previous month, the consumer confidence indicator in urban areas decreased by 3, in rural areas – by 4 percentage points.

The proportion of those who expected the country’s economic situation to improve in the coming 12 months increased from 24 to 27 %, the proportion of those who expected improvement in their household’s financial situation – from 19 to 21%, the proportion of those expecting the number of the unemployed to decrease in the coming 12 month – from 21 to 22%.

Over the year (October 2018, against October 2017), the consumer confidence indicator increased by 6 percentage points. This was determined by more optimistic expectations for all its components, and the largest influence was made by better opinion about the possibility to make savings in the coming 12 months: the proportion of those who did not expect to make any savings decreased from 28 to 23%, while the percentage of those who expected to make at least some savings increased by 8 percentage points (from 31 to 39%).

Assessment of changes in the last 12 months and the current situation

Compared to September, the opinion of the population regarding changes in the household’s financial situation in the last 12 months slightly deteriorated: the proportion of those who indicated improvement decreased by 2 percentage points (from 21 to 19%).





Assessment of the changes in the country’s economic situation in the last 12 months was also worse than in September: 26% of population stated that the situation improved, 33% – that it deteriorated in the last 12 months (in September, 31 and 30% respectively).





As regards current financial situation of the family, in October, as in the previous month, 42% of population stated that they made some savings, 8 % of population indicated living on savings or borrowings.





In October, 24% of population intended to increase expenditure on such purchases as furniture or household appliances in the coming 12 months, 18% – expected to spend less than in the last 12 months (in September, 25 and 15% respectively).

The annex to the news release contains information on changes in the consumer confidence indicator and its components (answers to questions used to compile the indicator). Respective information on other EU countries is available on the European Commission’s website .





The consumer opinion survey is conducted on the 1st–15th days of each month by interviewing 1 200 individuals randomly sampled from the Population Register of the Republic of Lithuania. The consumer confidence indicator refers to the simple arithmetic mean of the balances of positive and negative answers to four questions (about changes in the financial situation of the household, the economic situation in the country, the number of the unemployed (with an opposite sign), and the probability of making savings in the coming 12 months).





The survey is partially funded by the EU.





Consumer confidence indicator, 2010–2018

Balance



Table 1. Consumer confidence indicator

Balance

2017 2018 X XI XII I II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X Total population –11 –10 –8 –8 –7 –6 –5 –3 –5 –3 –3 –2 –5 Female –12 –13 –12 –10 –10 –8 –7 –7 –7 –6 –4 –5 –9 Male –9 –7 –2 –5 –4 –3 –2 2 –2 0 –1 1 –1 Urban population –9 –9 –8 –7 –7 –6 –4 –3 –4 –2 –1 –1 –4 Rural population –13 –13 –8 –10 –9 –6 –5 –5 –7 –4 –6 –5 –9



Table 2. Opinion of the population about changes in the household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months

Per cent

2017 2018 X XI XII I II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X Household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months will: significantly improve 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 slightly improve 19 21 24 23 21 22 26 24 22 20 21 24 21 remain unchanged 55 51 52 56 59 56 55 57 58 58 60 58 59 slightly deteriorate 16 16 15 12 12 13 13 12 13 13 10 11 12 significantly deteriorate 2 3 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 Balance –1 0 2 4 3 3 5 5 3 3 4 5 3



Table 3. Opinion of the population about changes in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months

Per cent

2017 2018 X XI XII I II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X Country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months will: significantly improve 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 slightly improve 24 23 25 27 26 28 32 30 28 30 30 31 26 remain unchanged 44 42 42 46 45 44 43 45 47 46 46 45 47 slightly deteriorate 23 25 25 20 20 20 17 17 17 17 17 16 19 significantly deteriorate 6 6 4 3 4 4 3 4 3 2 2 4 4 Balance –5 –6 –3 0 –1 1 5 3 2 5 5 4 0



Table 4. Opinion of the population about changes in the number of the unemployed in the coming 12 months

Per cent

2017 2018 X XI XII I II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X Number of the unemployed in the coming 12 months will: significantly increase 3 3 3 4 3 3 3 2 2 3 3 2 3 slightly increase 29 26 28 30 31 33 27 28 27 26 26 26 28 remain unchanged 42 40 42 41 39 40 39 42 43 40 41 41 43 slightly decrease 19 24 22 21 22 20 26 23 22 25 24 25 20 significantly decrease 2 1 1 2 1 1 0 2 2 2 1 2 2 Balance 7 3 4 6 7 9 3 3 4 1 3 1 5



Table 5. Opinion of the population about the probability of making savings in the coming 12 months

Per cent

2017 2018 X XI XII I II III IV V VI VII VIII IX X Probability of making savings in the coming 12 months: very likely 2 2 2 2 3 4 3 3 2 4 3 3 3 quite likely 29 27 32 28 32 35 32 35 35 36 37 37 36 rather unlikely 39 36 38 38 38 37 37 38 37 35 38 36 35 absolutely unlikely 28 31 25 27 24 22 26 21 22 22 19 19 23 Balance –30 –33 –25 –29 –24 –19 –25 –19 –21 –18 –17 –16 –20







