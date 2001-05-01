Analytics, Economics, Lithuania, Statistics

In october 2018, consumer confidence indicator in Lithuania decreased by 3 percentage points

Vida Stoškutė, Chief Specialist, Standard of Living and Employment Statistics Division, 31.10.2018.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that in October 2018, the consumer confidence indicator stood at minus 5, and against September, decreased by 3 percentage points.

The decrease in the consumer confidence indicator in October was determined by more pessimistic expectations for all its components.


Changes in the consumer confidence indicator and its components

Balance

 

October
2018

September
2018

October 2017

May 2001–October 2018 average

Largest since May 2001 

Smallest since May 2001 

Consumer confidence indicator

–5

–2

–11

−14,4

9
(2007-03)

−56
(2009-01)

Changes in the household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months

3

5

−1

−3.8

13
(2007-03)

−38
(2009-01)

Changes in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months

0

4

−5

−5.3

19
(2007-06)

−57
(2008-12)

Changes in the number of the unemployed in the coming 12 months

5

1

7

11.1

82
(2009-02)

−33
(2007-06)

Probability of making savings in the coming 12 months

−20

−16

–30

−37.5

−16
(2018-09)

−54
(2001-05)


In October, against September, a decrease in the proportion of persons having optimistic expectations for the changes in the country’s economic situation and household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months was observed: the proportion of those expecting improvement in the country’s economic situation decreased from 31 to 27%, the proportion of those expecting improvement in the household’s financial situation – from 24 to 21%.


Compared to the previous month, the expectations of the population for the changes in unemployment figures in the coming 12 months were also more pessimistic: the proportion of those expecting the number of the unemployed to increase in the coming 12 months grew from 28 to 31%.


Compared to the previous month, the proportion of population who did not expect to make any savings increased from 19 to 23%.



Consumer confidence indicator in urban rural areas

In October, the consumer confidence indicators in urban and rural areas differed by 5 percentage points: in urban areas, the consumer confidence indicator stood at minus 4, in rural areas – at minus 9. Against the previous month, the consumer confidence indicator in urban areas decreased by 3, in rural areas – by 4 percentage points.


Compared to September, the decrease in consumer confidence indicator in rural areas was determined by more pessimistic expectations of the population for the changes in the country’s economic situation and unemployment figures: the proportion of those expecting deterioration in the country’s economic situation increased from 20 to 28%, the proportion of those expecting the number of the unemployed to grow – from 31 to 38%.


Compared to the previous month, the proportion of urban population who did not expect to make any changes in the coming 12 months grew from 18 to 23%, the proportion of those expecting improvement in the country’s economic situation decreased from 31 to 26%, the proportion of those expecting the number of the unemployed to decrease – from 27 to 23%.


Consumer confidence indicator, against the same period of the previous year

Over the year (October 2018, against October 2017), the consumer confidence indicator increased by 6 percentage points. This was determined by more optimistic expectations for all its components, and the largest influence was made by better opinion about the possibility to make savings in the coming 12 months: the proportion of those who did not expect to make any savings decreased from 28 to 23%, while the percentage of those who expected to make at least some savings increased by 8 percentage points (from 31 to 39%).


The proportion of those who expected the country’s economic situation to improve in the coming 12 months increased from 24 to 27 %, the proportion of those who expected improvement in their household’s financial situation – from 19 to 21%, the proportion of those expecting the number of the unemployed to decrease in the coming 12 month – from 21 to 22%.


Assessment of changes in the last 12 months and the current situation

Compared to September, the opinion of the population regarding changes in the household’s financial situation in the last 12 months slightly deteriorated: the proportion of those who indicated improvement decreased by 2 percentage points (from 21 to 19%).


Assessment of the changes in the country’s economic situation in the last 12 months was also worse than in September: 26% of population stated that the situation improved, 33% – that it deteriorated in the last 12 months (in September, 31 and 30% respectively).


As regards current financial situation of the family, in October, as in the previous month, 42% of population stated that they made some savings, 8 % of population indicated living on savings or borrowings.


In October, 24% of population intended to increase expenditure on such purchases as furniture or household appliances in the coming 12 months, 18% – expected to spend less than in the last 12 months (in September, 25 and 15% respectively).

The annex to the news release contains information on changes in the consumer confidence indicator and its components (answers to questions used to compile the indicator). Respective information on other EU countries is available on the European Commission’s website.


The consumer opinion survey is conducted on the 1st–15th days of each month by interviewing 1 200 individuals randomly sampled from the Population Register of the Republic of Lithuania. The consumer confidence indicator refers to the simple arithmetic mean of the balances of positive and negative answers to four questions (about changes in the financial situation of the household, the economic situation in the country, the number of the unemployed (with an opposite sign), and the probability of making savings in the coming 12 months).


The survey is partially funded by the EU.


Consumer confidence indicator, 2010–2018
Balance


Table 1. Consumer confidence indicator
Balance

 

2017

2018

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

Total population

–11

–10

–8

–8

–7

–6

–5

–3

–5

–3

–3

–2

–5

Female

–12

–13

–12

–10

–10

–8

–7

–7

–7

–6

–4

–5

–9

Male

–9

–7

–2

–5

–4

–3

–2

2

–2

0

–1

1

–1

Urban population

–9

–9

–8

–7

–7

–6

–4

–3

–4

–2

–1

–1

–4

Rural population

–13

–13

–8

–10

–9

–6

–5

–5

–7

–4

–6

–5

–9


Table 2. Opinion of the population about changes in the household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months
Per cent

 

2017

2018

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

Household’s financial situation in the coming 12 months will:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

significantly improve

0

1

0

0

0

1

0

1

1

1

1

0

0

slightly improve

19

21

24

23

21

22

26

24

22

20

21

24

21

remain unchanged

55

51

52

56

59

56

55

57

58

58

60

58

59

slightly deteriorate

16

16

15

12

12

13

13

12

13

13

10

11

12

significantly deteriorate

2

3

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

1

2

1

2

Balance

–1

0

2

4

3

3

5

5

3

3

4

5

3


Table 3. Opinion of the population about changes in the country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months

Per cent

 

2017

2018

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

Country’s economic situation in the coming 12 months will:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

significantly improve

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

1

slightly improve

24

23

25

27

26

28

32

30

28

30

30

31

26

remain unchanged

44

42

42

46

45

44

43

45

47

46

46

45

47

slightly deteriorate

23

25

25

20

20

20

17

17

17

17

17

16

19

significantly deteriorate

6

6

4

3

4

4

3

4

3

2

2

4

4

Balance

–5

–6

–3

0

–1

1

5

3

2

5

5

4

0


Table 4. Opinion of the population about changes in the number of the unemployed in the coming 12 months
Per cent

 

2017

2018

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

Number of the unemployed in the coming 12 months will:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

significantly increase

3

3

3

4

3

3

3

2

2

3

3

2

3

slightly increase

29

26

28

30

31

33

27

28

27

26

26

26

28

remain unchanged

42

40

42

41

39

40

39

42

43

40

41

41

43

slightly decrease

19

24

22

21

22

20

26

23

22

25

24

25

20

significantly decrease

2

1

1

2

1

1

0

2

2

2

1

2

2

Balance

7

3

4

6

7

9

3

3

4

1

3

1

5


Table 5. Opinion of the population about the probability of making savings in the coming 12 months
Per cent

 

2017

2018

X

XI

XII

I

II

III

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

Probability of making savings in the coming 12 months:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

very likely

2

2

2

2

3

4

3

3

2

4

3

3

3

quite likely

29

27

32

28

32

35

32

35

35

36

37

37

36

rather unlikely

39

36

38

38

38

37

37

38

37

35

38

36

35

absolutely unlikely

28

31

25

27

24

22

26

21

22

22

19

19

23

Balance

–30

–33

–25

–29

–24

–19

–25

–19

–21

–18

–17

–16

–20






