Wednesday, 31.10.2018, 12:21
Lithuania's consumer prices edge up 0.5% in Oct vs Sep - estimate
Nadiežda Alejeva, Head, Price Statistics Division, 31.10.2018.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that based on non-final data (in October 2018, against October 2017) annual inflation provisional estimate calculated based on the HICP stands at 2.8%.
In October 2018, against September, provisional change in consumer prices calculated based on the HICP stands at 0.5%.
