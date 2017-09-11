Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics

Lithuania's consumer prices edge up 0.5% in Oct vs Sep - estimate

Nadiežda Alejeva, Head, Price Statistics Division, 31.10.2018.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that based on non-final data (in October 2018, against October 2017) annual inflation provisional estimate calculated based on the HICP stands at 2.8%.



In October 2018, against September, provisional change in consumer prices calculated based on the HICP stands at 0.5%.





