In September, the turnover growth of retail trade enterprises accelerated in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in September 2018, compared to September of the previous year, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 3% at constant prices. While in August, the turnover increased by 2% compared to the same month of the previous year, the growth accelerated slightly in September.

In September 2018, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 588.6 million euros.





The turnover growth in stores selling manufactured goods accelerated in September. While in August, the turnover of those stores increased by 4% compared to the same month of the previous year, in September, turnover increased by 8%. Turnover increased in all economic activities. Turnover increased the most in other specialised stores, selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc., where sales increased by nearly a fifth (18%) year on year. A higher than average increase in turnover occurred also in stores selling via mail order or the internet (9% growth) and in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics (9% growth). In September, the turnover of stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear and of stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), which showed a slight decline in August, started to rise again, increasing by 3% and 1%, respectively, compared to the same month of the previous year. In September, turnover growth continued also in other non-specialised stores, e.g. department stores, selling predominantly manufactured goods (7% growth) and in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (5% growth).





The turnover of grocery stores stayed at the same level compared to September 2017.





The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel decreased by 6% compared to September of the previous year.





Compared to the previous month, in September, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 5%. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, turnover increased by 1% compared to the previous month. In the nine months of 2018 (January–September), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.







