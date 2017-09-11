Analytics, Construction, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 31.10.2018, 12:22
in September 2018, construction input prices increased by 1% in Lithuania
As regards construction materials and products, the largest
increase in prices was observed for pipes – 2.5%, metal products – 0.4%,
finishing materials – 0.3%, while windows and doors went down in price by 0.3,
electrical engineering materials – 0.2%.
As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in
prices over month was observed for utility infrastructure (except waste water
pipelines) – 1.9%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 1%.
Table 1. Influence on the overall monthly price change (September 2018, against August 2018) by main construction input component group
Construction input
component groups
Price growth,
drop (–), %
Influence,
percentage points
Wages and salaries
2.2
+0.644
Materials and products
0.6
+0.367
Operation of machines and mechanisms
0.2
+0.013
Overheads
–0.2
–0.007
Over the year (September 2018, against September 2017),
construction input prices increased by 3.2%. This was determined by an
8.2% increase in wages and salaries, 1.4% – prices of construction materials
and products, 0.7% – hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines
and mechanisms.
As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in
prices over a year was observed for the construction of residential buildings –
3.7%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 4.1%.
able 2. Changes in construction input prices by type of structure, September 2018
Per cent
Types of structures according to CC1
Relative share (weight) of the construction work carried out by type of structure in the total value of new construction
Price growth, September 2018, against
August 2018
2017
December
September
All structures
100.0
1.0
2.6
3.2
Residential buildings
16.8
0.9
2.9
3.7
One flat houses
13.1
0.9
2.9
3.7
Blocks of flats
3.7
0.9
2.9
3.6
Non-residential buildings
38.2
0.7
2.3
3.0
Administrative
7.7
0.8
2.8
3.5
Industrial
20.3
0.8
2.2
2.9
Trade
10.2
0.7
2.2
2.9
Civil engineering units
45.0
1.3
2.7
3.2
Utility infrastructure (except for wastewater pipelines)
26.9
1.9
2.9
3.4
Wastewater pipelines
4.5
0.7
3.4
3.9
Roads and streets
13.6
0.3
2.1
2.4
Renovation of buildings
x
1.0
3.4
4.1
_____________
x – the indicator is not calculated in such expression
Table 3. Changes in prices for the main construction input component groups, September 2018
Per cent
Construction input component groups
Relative share (weight)
of construction input
component groups
in the total value of construction
Price growth, drop (−), September 2018, against
August 2018
2017
December
September
Total construction costs
100.0
1.0
2.6
3.2
Materials and products
60.9
0.6
1.1
1.4
Operation of machines and mechanisms
6.5
0.2
0.8
0.7
Wages and salaries and overheads
32.6
1.9
5.6
7.1
Wages and salaries
28.0
2.2
6.5
8.2
Overheads
4.6
–0.2
0.1
0.4
_____________
1 Classification of Types of Construction – CC
The influence on the overall change in construction input prices is determined not only by change in the construction input component price but also by the relative share (weight) of that component in the total value of construction.
- 31.10.2018 Lithuania's GDP grows 2.7%in Q3 y-o-y
- 31.10.2018 In october 2018, consumer confidence indicator in Lithuania decreased by 3 percentage points
- 31.10.2018 Тартусский университет входит в десятку лучших университетов Восточной Европы и Центральной Азии
- 31.10.2018 Lithuania's consumer prices edge up 0.5% in Oct vs Sep - estimate
- 31.10.2018 Last day for submitting applications for oil production in western Lithuania
- 31.10.2018 Lithuania's central bank was not cautious enough before crisis – Vasiliauskas
- 31.10.2018 In September, the turnover growth of retail trade enterprises accelerated in Estonia
- 31.10.2018 Technopolis Ülemiste создаст в Таллинне коворкинг-пространство площадью 1800 кв. м
- 31.10.2018 In September, the volume of industrial production was greater than a year ago in Estonia
- 31.10.2018 В сентябре объем промышленной продукции в Эстонии за год вырос на 2%