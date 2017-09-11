Analytics, Construction, Lithuania, Statistics

in September 2018, construction input prices increased by 1% in Lithuania

Nijolė Grigaravičienė, Chief Specialist, Price Statistics Division, 31.10.2018.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that in September 2018, against August, construction input prices increased by 1%. The greatest influence on the overall price change was made by a 2.2% increase in wages and salaries and by a 0.6 % increase in prices of construction materials and products. An increase in average gross hourly earnings was determined by increased lump sum premiums, bonuses and benefits.

As regards construction materials and products, the largest increase in prices was observed for pipes – 2.5%, metal products – 0.4%, finishing materials – 0.3%, while windows and doors went down in price by 0.3, electrical engineering materials – 0.2%.


As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over month was observed for utility infrastructure (except waste water pipelines) – 1.9%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 1%.




Table 1. Influence on the overall monthly price change (September 2018, against August 2018) by main construction input component group

Construction input 

component groups

Price growth, 

drop (–), %

Influence, 

percentage points

Wages and salaries

2.2

+0.644

Materials and products

0.6

+0.367

Operation of machines and mechanisms

0.2

+0.013

Overheads

–0.2

–0.007



Over the year (September 2018, against September 2017), construction input prices increased by 3.2%. This was determined by an 8.2% increase in wages and salaries, 1.4% – prices of construction materials and products, 0.7% – hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms.


As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over a year was observed for the construction of residential buildings – 3.7%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 4.1%.




able 2. Changes in construction input prices by type of structure, September 2018
Per cent

Types of structures according to CC1

Relative share (weight) of the construction work carried out by type of structure in the total value of new construction

Price growth, September 2018, against

 

August 2018

2017

December

September

All structures

100.0

1.0

2.6

3.2

Residential buildings

16.8

0.9

2.9

3.7

One flat houses

13.1

0.9

2.9

3.7

Blocks of flats

3.7

0.9

2.9

3.6

Non-residential buildings

38.2

0.7

2.3

3.0

Administrative

7.7

0.8

2.8

3.5

Industrial

20.3

0.8

2.2

2.9

Trade

10.2

0.7

2.2

2.9

Civil engineering units

45.0

1.3

2.7

3.2

Utility infrastructure (except for wastewater pipelines)

26.9

1.9

2.9

3.4

Wastewater pipelines

4.5

0.7

3.4

3.9

Roads and streets

13.6

0.3

2.1

2.4

Renovation of buildings

x

1.0

3.4

4.1

_____________
x – the indicator is not calculated in such expression

Table 3. Changes in prices for the main construction input component groups, September 2018
Per cent

Construction input component groups

Relative share (weight)

of construction input

component groups

in the total value of construction

Price growth, drop (−), September 2018, against

August 2018

2017

December

September

Total construction costs

100.0

1.0

2.6

3.2

Materials and products

60.9

0.6

1.1

1.4

Operation of machines and mechanisms

6.5

0.2

0.8

0.7

Wages and salaries and overheads

32.6

1.9

5.6

7.1

Wages and salaries

28.0

2.2

6.5

8.2

Overheads

4.6

–0.2

0.1

0.4

_____________

1 Classification of Types of Construction – CC

The influence on the overall change in construction input prices is determined not only by change in the construction input component price but also by the relative share (weight) of that component in the total value of construction.



 




