in September 2018, construction input prices increased by 1% in Lithuania

Statistics Lithuania informs that in September 2018, against August, construction input prices increased by 1%. The greatest influence on the overall price change was made by a 2.2% increase in wages and salaries and by a 0.6 % increase in prices of construction materials and products. An increase in average gross hourly earnings was determined by increased lump sum premiums, bonuses and benefits.

As regards construction materials and products, the largest increase in prices was observed for pipes – 2.5%, metal products – 0.4%, finishing materials – 0.3%, while windows and doors went down in price by 0.3, electrical engineering materials – 0.2%.





As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over month was observed for utility infrastructure (except waste water pipelines) – 1.9%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 1%.













Table 1. Influence on the overall monthly price change (September 2018, against August 2018) by main construction input component group

Construction input component groups Price growth, drop (–), % Influence, percentage points Wages and salaries 2.2 +0.644 Materials and products 0.6 +0.367 Operation of machines and mechanisms 0.2 +0.013 Overheads –0.2 –0.007







Over the year (September 2018, against September 2017), construction input prices increased by 3.2%. This was determined by an 8.2% increase in wages and salaries, 1.4% – prices of construction materials and products, 0.7% – hourly labour costs on operation of construction machines and mechanisms.





As for buildings and structures, the largest increase in prices over a year was observed for the construction of residential buildings – 3.7%. Renovation of buildings went up in price by 4.1%.













able 2. Changes in construction input prices by type of structure, September 2018

Per cent

Types of structures according to CC1 Relative share (weight) of the construction work carried out by type of structure in the total value of new construction Price growth, September 2018, against August 2018 2017 December September All structures 100.0 1.0 2.6 3.2 Residential buildings 16.8 0.9 2.9 3.7 One flat houses 13.1 0.9 2.9 3.7 Blocks of flats 3.7 0.9 2.9 3.6 Non-residential buildings 38.2 0.7 2.3 3.0 Administrative 7.7 0.8 2.8 3.5 Industrial 20.3 0.8 2.2 2.9 Trade 10.2 0.7 2.2 2.9 Civil engineering units 45.0 1.3 2.7 3.2 Utility infrastructure (except for wastewater pipelines) 26.9 1.9 2.9 3.4 Wastewater pipelines 4.5 0.7 3.4 3.9 Roads and streets 13.6 0.3 2.1 2.4 Renovation of buildings x 1.0 3.4 4.1

_____________

x – the indicator is not calculated in such expression

Table 3. Changes in prices for the main construction input component groups, September 2018

Per cent

Construction input component groups Relative share (weight) of construction input component groups in the total value of construction Price growth, drop (−), September 2018, against August 2018 2017 December September Total construction costs 100.0 1.0 2.6 3.2 Materials and products 60.9 0.6 1.1 1.4 Operation of machines and mechanisms 6.5 0.2 0.8 0.7 Wages and salaries and overheads 32.6 1.9 5.6 7.1 Wages and salaries 28.0 2.2 6.5 8.2 Overheads 4.6 –0.2 0.1 0.4

_____________

1 Classification of Types of Construction – CC

The influence on the overall change in construction input prices is determined not only by change in the construction input component price but also by the relative share (weight) of that component in the total value of construction.







