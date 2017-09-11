In September, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 3.5%

lendar adjusted data (at constant prices) of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to September 2017, in September 2018 total retail trade turnover rose by 3.5%.

Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 1.9% and in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 6.1%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel dropped by 0.1%.





Compared to September of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 15.0%), retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles (7.8%), as well as retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (41.7%). The largest turnover drop was recorded in retail sale via stalls or markets (of 15.4%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (5.8%), as well as retail sale of electrical household appliances (7.5%).





The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 5.9% (not taking into account the calendar influence).













Compared to August, in September 2018 the total turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 1.6% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products fell by 1.3% and turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) rose by 5.1%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel declined by 1.3%.





Turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 7.0%), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (2.7%), as well as retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (38.3%).

Turnover drop, in turn, was observed in retail sale via stalls and markets (of 5.8%), as well as retail sale of electrical household appliances (5.5%) and retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (2.6%).





Compared to August, in September 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 7.1%.

Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity

(at constant prices)



