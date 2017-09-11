Analytics, Latvia, Retail, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Wednesday, 31.10.2018, 10:47

In September, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 3.5%

Ieva Vanaga, Trade and Services Statistics Section, 31.10.2018.Print version
lendar adjusted data (at constant prices) of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to September 2017, in September 2018 total retail trade turnover rose by 3.5%.

Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 1.9% and in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 6.1%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel dropped by 0.1%.


Compared to September of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 15.0%), retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles (7.8%), as well as retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (41.7%). The largest turnover drop was recorded in retail sale via stalls or markets (of 15.4%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (5.8%), as well as retail sale of electrical household appliances (7.5%).


The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 5.9% (not taking into account the calendar influence).




Compared to August, in September 2018 the total turnover of retail trade enterprises grew by 1.6% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products fell by 1.3% and turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) rose by 5.1%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel declined by 1.3%.


Turnover rise was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 7.0%), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (2.7%), as well as retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating (38.3%).

Turnover drop, in turn, was observed in retail sale via stalls and markets (of 5.8%), as well as retail sale of electrical household appliances (5.5%) and retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (2.6%).


Compared to August, in September 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) decreased by 7.1%.

 

Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity
(at constant prices)


 

September 2018 (%),

compared to

August 2018 (seasonally adjusted)

September 2017 (calendar adjusted)

Retail trade – total

101.6

103.5

retail sale of food products, total

98.7

101.9

retail sale of non-food products, total

103.3

104.4

retail sale in non-specialised stores with non-food products predominating

138.3

141.7

retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores

107.0

106.4

retail sale of electrical household appliances

94.5

92.5

retail sale of hardware, paints and glass

102.1

115.0

retail sale of cultural and recreation goods

102.7

96.0

retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods

97.4

103.3

retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles

101.9

107.8

retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods

101.9

94.2

retail sale via stalls and markets

94.2

84.6

retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

99.1

100.1

retail sale of automotive fuel

98.7

99.9




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 