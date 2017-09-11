Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
In September, the volume of industrial production was greater than a year ago in Estonia
In
September, the total production in manufacturing was 2% higher compared to the
corresponding month of 2017. In September, over a half of the branches of
industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth
in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of computers and
electronic products, food products and furniture. Among the branches of
industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood and
fabricated metal products.
In
September, 67% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the
external market. According to unadjusted data, sales to the domestic market
increased by 5% compared to September 2017, while the sales of manufacturing
production for exports remained at the same level.
In
September 2018, compared to August, the seasonally adjusted total industrial
production decreased in total by 1%. Production of manufacturing also fell by
1% compared to the previous month.
Compared to
September 2017, the production of electricity increased by 1%.
|
Change
in volume index of industrial production, September 2018
|
Economic activity
|
Change
on previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataa
|
Change
on same month of previous year
|
|
according to unadjusted data
|
according
to working-day adjusted datab
|
|
TOTAL
|
-1.1
|
0.0
|
2.3
|
|
Energy production
|
-8.9
|
14.8
|
14.8
|
|
Mining
|
10.1
|
-16.7
|
-16.7
|
|
Manufacturing
|
-0.9
|
-0.1
|
2.5
|
|
manufacture
of wood and wood products
|
0.2
|
-6.7
|
-4.3
|
|
manufacture of food products
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
2.1
|
|
manufacture
of computers, electronic and optical products
|
-2.5
|
20.3
|
23.5
|
|
manufacture
of fabricated metal products
|
-1.0
|
-6.9
|
-3.9
|
|
manufacture of electrical equipment
|
-8.6
|
-21.9
|
-19.0
|
|
manufacture of furniture
|
6.6
|
2.5
|
6.4
|
|
manufacture of motor vehicles
|
-0.5
|
3.4
|
5.8
|
|
manufacture of building materials
|
-3.9
|
-11.1
|
-9.1
|
|
manufacture
of machinery and equipment
|
-3.7
|
3.6
|
7.3
|
|
manufacture of chemical products
|
17.5
|
18.3
|
21.6
|
a In the case of the seasonally
adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a
month and seasonally recurring factors has been eliminated. It is calculated
only in comparison with the previous period.
b In the case of the working-day
adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a
month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the
corresponding period of the previous year.
