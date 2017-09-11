In September, the volume of industrial production was greater than a year ago in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in September 2018, the production of industrial enterprises increased by 2% compared to September 2017. Production increased in manufacturing and energy, but decreased in mining.

In September, the total production in manufacturing was 2% higher compared to the corresponding month of 2017. In September, over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of computers and electronic products, food products and furniture. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood and fabricated metal products.





In September, 67% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales to the domestic market increased by 5% compared to September 2017, while the sales of manufacturing production for exports remained at the same level.





In September 2018, compared to August, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased in total by 1%. Production of manufacturing also fell by 1% compared to the previous month.





Compared to September 2017, the production of electricity increased by 1%.

















Change in volume index of industrial production, September 2018

(percentages) Economic activity Change on previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataa Change on same month of previous year according to unadjusted data according to working-day adjusted datab TOTAL -1.1 0.0 2.3 Energy production -8.9 14.8 14.8 Mining 10.1 -16.7 -16.7 Manufacturing -0.9 -0.1 2.5 manufacture of wood and wood products 0.2 -6.7 -4.3 manufacture of food products 0.2 0.1 2.1 manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products -2.5 20.3 23.5 manufacture of fabricated metal products -1.0 -6.9 -3.9 manufacture of electrical equipment -8.6 -21.9 -19.0 manufacture of furniture 6.6 2.5 6.4 manufacture of motor vehicles -0.5 3.4 5.8 manufacture of building materials -3.9 -11.1 -9.1 manufacture of machinery and equipment -3.7 3.6 7.3 manufacture of chemical products 17.5 18.3 21.6





a In the case of the seasonally adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the previous period.





b In the case of the working-day adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.



