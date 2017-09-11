Analytics, GDP, Latvia, Statistics
Flash estimate shows that GDP rose in Latvia by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter
Gita Ķiņķevska, Quarterly National Accounts Section, 31.10.2018.Print version
Flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau shows that, compared to the 3rd quarter of 2017, in the 3rd quarter of 2018 the gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 4.8% (according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data).
Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, GDP rose by 1.8% (seasonally and calendar adjusted data)
The upward pressure on the GDP value was exerted by the output increase in construction (of 10%), retail trade (2%) and industry (1%).
