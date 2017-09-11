Interest of Latvians living abroad about jobs in Latvia is growing – agency

Interest of Latvians living abroad about jobs in Latvia is growing – this might be related with the rise of the average wage, said State Employment Agency director Evita Simsone in an interview with commercial LNT television on Tuesday, citing LETA.

The agency specialists observe that Latvia’s diaspora is in views about Latvia at the time they left the country, therefore it is important to provide information about the current situation to them. The agency’s specialists hold meeting with the diaspora representatives in their country of living.





Simsone said that at present there are more than 56,000 people in Latvia without jobs, which is a considerable drop compared to the previous years. The average jobless person is over the age of 40, has professional or secondary education.





At the same time, the number of vacancies registered with the agency is growing.