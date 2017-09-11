Most Latvians feel they have little power to control politicians' actions - poll

Most people in Latvia feel they have little power to control politicians’ actions, a survey by SKDS research agency shows citing LETA.

In the survey, which was conducted in September 2018, respondents were asked whether they agreed with the opinion that people in Latvia have little possibilities to control politicians’ work.





Nearly half of the respondents, or 44%, fully agreed with this opinion and 36% tender to agree.





Meanwhile, 16% of the surveyed people disagreed with the opinion that they had little power to control politicians.





3% of respondents in the poll did not have a particular opinion on the issue.