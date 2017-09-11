Lithuania posts EU's largest increase in truck sales – ACEA

New commercial vehicles registrations in Lithuania grew at of the fastest rates in the EU in the first nine months of 2018, informs LETA/BNS referring to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

New commercial vehicle registrations jumped 25% in January-September year-on-year to 6,660 units in Lithuania.





Registrations grew 15.5% to 1,400 in Latvia, and were up 6.6% to 804 in Estonia.





The EU's overall truck market grew 4.5% to 231,900 vehicles.