Thursday, 25.10.2018, 20:46
Lithuania posts EU's largest increase in truck sales – ACEA
25.10.2018
New commercial vehicles registrations in Lithuania grew at of the fastest rates in the EU in the first nine months of 2018, informs LETA/BNS referring to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).
New commercial vehicle registrations jumped 25% in January-September
year-on-year to 6,660 units in Lithuania.
Registrations grew 15.5% to 1,400 in Latvia, and were up 6.6% to 804 in
Estonia.
The EU's overall truck market grew 4.5% to 231,900 vehicles.
