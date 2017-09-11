In September, construction costs increased by 0.5% in Latvia

Data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to August, in September 2018 the level of construction costs in Latvia rose by 0.5%. Labour remuneration of workers increased by 1.2%, maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 0.5%, and prices of building materials by 0.1%.









In September, the average level of construction costs was mostly affected by the increase in labour remuneration of workers carrying out finishing works (roofers, plasterers, sanitary technicians and others) and assemblers.





Compared to September 2017, construction costs went up by 4.8%. Labour remuneration of workers grew by 9.8%, prices of building materials by 3.6%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 3.4%.





Compared to the 2nd quarter, in the 3rd quarter of 2018 the overall level of construction costs increased by 1.0%. Labour remuneration of workers rose by 2.9%, maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 1.2% and prices of building materials by 0.2%.





Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2017, in the 3rd quarter of 2018 the overall level of construction costs grew by 4.7%. Labour remuneration of workers went up by 9.2%, prices of building materials by 3.8%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 3.2%.





In 2018, the data on prices of construction resources are provided by approximately 190 construction enterprises and more than 40 trade enterprises.