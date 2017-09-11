Analytics, Construction, Labour-market, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.10.2018, 19:10
In September, construction costs increased by 0.5% in Latvia
In September, the average level of construction costs was mostly affected
by the increase in labour remuneration of workers carrying out finishing works
(roofers, plasterers, sanitary technicians and others) and assemblers.
Compared to September 2017, construction costs went up by 4.8%. Labour
remuneration of workers grew by 9.8%, prices of building materials by 3.6%, and
maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 3.4%.
Compared to the 2nd quarter, in the 3rd quarter
of 2018 the overall level of construction costs increased by 1.0%. Labour
remuneration of workers rose by 2.9%, maintenance and operational costs of
machinery and equipment by 1.2% and prices of building materials by 0.2%.
Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2017, in the 3rd quarter
of 2018 the overall level of construction costs grew by 4.7%. Labour
remuneration of workers went up by 9.2%, prices of building materials by 3.8%,
and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 3.2%.
In 2018, the data on prices of construction resources are provided by
approximately 190 construction enterprises and more than 40 trade
enterprises.
