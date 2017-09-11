Government debt down to 86.3% of GDP in euro area

At the end of the second quarter of 2018, the government debt to GDP ratio in the euro area (EA19) stood at 86.3%, compared with 86.9% at the end of the first quarter of 2018. In the EU28, the ratio decreased from 81.5% to 81.0%, informed Eurostat.

Compared with the second quarter of 2017, the government debt to GDP ratio fell in both the euro area (from 89.2% to 86.3%) and the EU28 (from 83.4% to 81.0%).





At the end of the second quarter of 2018, debt securities accounted for 81.1% of euro area and for 81.9% of EU28 general government debt. Loans made up 15.9% and 14.0% respectively and currency and deposits represented 3.0% of euro area and 4.1% of EU28 government debt. Due to the involvement of EU Member States' governments in financial assistance to certain Member States, quarterly data on intergovernmental lending (IGL) is also published. The share of IGL in GDP at the end of the second quarter of 2018 amounted to 2.0% in the euro area and to 1.5% in the EU28.





These data are released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.















