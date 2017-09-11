Analytics, Industry, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.10.2018, 18:25
In September, industrial production decreased by 3.3% in Lithuania
Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, a decrease
in production was observed for the basic pharmaceutical products and
pharmaceutical preparations – 66.6% (unadjusted – 69.2%), leather and related
products - 17.8% (unadjusted – 5.8%), refined petroleum products – 15.5%
(unadjusted – 16.2%), manufacture of machinery
and equipment not elsewhere classified – 7.8% (unadjusted – 8.6%),
manufacture of wearing apparel – 5.5% (unadjusted – 15%).
Table 1. Changes in industrial production
At constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), per cent
Economic activities
September 2018, against
August 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted
August 2018
September 2017, calendar adjusted
September 2017
Industry (B–E)
−3.3
−5.7
−0.5
−2.5
Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C)
−3.6
−6.3
−0.2
−2.2
Mining and quarrying (B)
−0.6
−7.4
−6.6
−9.7
Manufacturing (C)
−3.6
−6.3
−0.2
−2.2
Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19)
−0.4
−3.6
3.6
0.5
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D)
1.0
6.3
−6.1
−6.0
Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply)
0.2
−3.3
5.7
5.3
Main industrial groupings
Energy products
−7.9
−11.5
−12.8
−10.4
Intermediate goods
3.3
0.7
8.2
5.0
Capital goods
−1.8
3.2
9.0
5.7
Consumer durables
1.0
−3.8
0.1
−3.2
Consumer non-durables
−6.0
−14.3
−4.7
−8.4
In January–September 2018, industrial production
totalled EUR 16.5 bln at current prices, and against the same period of 2017,
calendar adjusted, increased by 4.4% at constant prices (unadjusted – 4.2%).
Table 2. Changes in industrial production
At constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), per cent
Economic activities
January–August 2018, against
January–September 2017, calendar adjusted
January–September 2017
Industry (B–E)
4.4
4.2
Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C)
4.7
4.5
Mining and quarrying (B)
−7.9
−8.0
Manufacturing (C)
4.8
4.6
Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19)
6.7
6.5
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D)
0.4
0.5
Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply)
6.1
5.9
Main industrial groupings
Energy products
−1.6
−1.7
Intermediate goods
9.2
9.0
Capital goods
13.3
13.7
Consumer durables
3.7
3.5
Consumer non-durables
0.0
−0.1
Changes in sales and services of mining and quarrying and
manufacturing enterprises in January–September 2018, against the same period of
2017
In January–September 2018, against the same period of 2017,
the value of sales and services of industrial enterprises on the non-Lithuanian
market increased by 8.4% at current prices. The increase was determined by an
increase in the value of sales and services of the production of the
manufacture of refined petroleum products (11.5%), chemicals and chemical
products (8.9%), furniture (11.9%). Refined petroleum products excluded, the
value of sales and services on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 7.5% at
current prices. The value of sales to euro and to non-euro area countries
increased by 8.4% at current prices.
The value of sales and services of industrial enterprises on
the Lithuanian market increased by 13.4, refined petroleum products excluded –
9.4% at current prices.
- 23.10.2018 Intersurgical инвестирует в Пабраде еще 20 млн. евро
- 23.10.2018 Мягги: инвестиции в промышленность создают в Ида-Вирумаа рабочие места
- 23.10.2018 Intersurgical to invest another EUR 20 mln in Lithuania's Pabrade
- 23.10.2018 Belarusian busted in Lithuania with contraband in car with diplomatic plates
- 23.10.2018 Printing house blamed for morphine packaging mix-up in Lithuania
- 23.10.2018 Kazakhstan and Lithuania Aimed To Intensify Comprehensive Cooperation
- 23.10.2018 В Литве электроэнергия остается самой дорогой в Балтийских странах – Elektrum Lietuva
- 23.10.2018 Оборот пивоварни Uzavas alus за девять месяцев вырос более чем на 20%
- 23.10.2018 Доклад: в латвийскую систему электронного здравоохранения вложили 16,409 млн. евро