In September, industrial production decreased by 3.3% in Lithuania

Statistics Lithuania informs that in September 2018, based on provisional data, industrial production totalled EUR 1.9 bln at current prices and, compared to August, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 3.3% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 5.7%).

Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, a decrease in production was observed for the basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations – 66.6% (unadjusted – 69.2%), leather and related products - 17.8% (unadjusted – 5.8%), refined petroleum products – 15.5% (unadjusted – 16.2%), manufacture of machinery and equipment not elsewhere classified – 7.8% (unadjusted – 8.6%), manufacture of wearing apparel – 5.5% (unadjusted – 15%).





Table 1. Changes in industrial production

At constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), per cent

Economic activities September 2018, against August 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted August 2018 September 2017, calendar adjusted September 2017 Industry (B–E) −3.3 −5.7 −0.5 −2.5 Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C) −3.6 −6.3 −0.2 −2.2 Mining and quarrying (B) −0.6 −7.4 −6.6 −9.7 Manufacturing (C) −3.6 −6.3 −0.2 −2.2 Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19) −0.4 −3.6 3.6 0.5 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) 1.0 6.3 −6.1 −6.0 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply) 0.2 −3.3 5.7 5.3 Main industrial groupings Energy products −7.9 −11.5 −12.8 −10.4 Intermediate goods 3.3 0.7 8.2 5.0 Capital goods −1.8 3.2 9.0 5.7 Consumer durables 1.0 −3.8 0.1 −3.2 Consumer non-durables −6.0 −14.3 −4.7 −8.4

In January–September 2018, industrial production totalled EUR 16.5 bln at current prices, and against the same period of 2017, calendar adjusted, increased by 4.4% at constant prices (unadjusted – 4.2%).

Table 2. Changes in industrial production

At constant prices of 2015, growth, drop, (−), per cent

Economic activities January–August 2018, against January–September 2017, calendar adjusted January–September 2017 Industry (B–E) 4.4 4.2 Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C) 4.7 4.5 Mining and quarrying (B) −7.9 −8.0 Manufacturing (C) 4.8 4.6 Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19) 6.7 6.5 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) 0.4 0.5 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply) 6.1 5.9 Main industrial groupings Energy products −1.6 −1.7 Intermediate goods 9.2 9.0 Capital goods 13.3 13.7 Consumer durables 3.7 3.5 Consumer non-durables 0.0 −0.1





Changes in sales and services of mining and quarrying and manufacturing enterprises in January–September 2018, against the same period of 2017













In January–September 2018, against the same period of 2017, the value of sales and services of industrial enterprises on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 8.4% at current prices. The increase was determined by an increase in the value of sales and services of the production of the manufacture of refined petroleum products (11.5%), chemicals and chemical products (8.9%), furniture (11.9%). Refined petroleum products excluded, the value of sales and services on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 7.5% at current prices. The value of sales to euro and to non-euro area countries increased by 8.4% at current prices.





The value of sales and services of industrial enterprises on the Lithuanian market increased by 13.4, refined petroleum products excluded – 9.4% at current prices.



