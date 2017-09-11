Estonia's retail confidence indicators flat in September

The value of the retail confidence index calculated by the Estonian Institute of Economic Research was 12 points in September, unchanged from August and 1 point higher than in September 2017, reported LETA/BNS.

The indicator reflecting sales in the past three months grew from 38 points in August to 44 points in September, while in September 2017 it was 34 points.





The assessment concerning inventories improved from 4 points to 8 points. In September 2017, the same indicator stood at 10 points.





The retail sector's forecast when it comes to sales in the next three months fell from 4 points in August to -1 point in September, compared with 10 points in September last year.





The service sector confidence index fell by 3 points to 8 points in September. The value of the indicator was 16 points in September 2017.