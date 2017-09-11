Analytics, Estonia, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.10.2018, 12:09
Estonia's retail confidence indicators flat in September
BC, Tallinn, 23.10.2018.Print version
The value of the retail confidence index calculated by the Estonian Institute of Economic Research was 12 points in September, unchanged from August and 1 point higher than in September 2017, reported LETA/BNS.
The indicator reflecting sales in the past three months grew
from 38 points in August to 44 points in September, while in September 2017 it
was 34 points.
The assessment concerning inventories improved from 4 points
to 8 points. In September 2017, the same indicator stood at 10 points.
The retail sector's forecast when it comes to sales in the
next three months fell from 4 points in August to -1 point in September,
compared with 10 points in September last year.
The service sector confidence index fell by 3 points to 8
points in September. The value of the indicator was 16 points in September
2017.
Other articles:
- 23.10.2018 Эстонский производитель солнечных панелей-крыш вошел в международный проект
- 23.10.2018 Lithuania's revenue from alcohol excise duties grow at slower pace in 2018
- 23.10.2018 Estonia's industrial confidence indicators edge lower in September
- 22.10.2018 В латвийских регионах растет число сделок по приобретению недвижимости – Swedbank
- 22.10.2018 Индекс строительных цен за квартал вырос в Эстонии на 0,3%
- 22.10.2018 Lithuania's revenue from alcohol excise duties grow at slower pace in 2018
- 22.10.2018 Bedford Row Capital to advise companies aspiring to First North alternative market
- 22.10.2018 SEB expects Lithuania's economic growth to decelerate
- 22.10.2018 Estonia's industrial producer price index decreased in September
- 22.10.2018 Estonia's construction price index continues upward trend due to wage pressure