Estonia's industrial confidence indicators edge lower in September

The confidence index of Estonian industrial enterprises deteriorated by 2 points month over month to 8 points in September, compared with 11 points in September 2017, according to the data available from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research show LETA/BNS.

Businesses' expectation concerning an increase in output volumes in the next three months decreased from 32 points to 21 points on month, while the indicator was at 22 points in September 2017.





The assessment of managers when it comes to inventories declined from -2 points in August to -5 points in September, compared with -7 points in September 2017.





The assessment of current demand improved by 2 points from -5 points in August to -3 points in September. The value of the indicator had been 3 points in August 2017.

The confidence index of the construction sector fell 3 points month over month to 11 points, compared with 10 points in September 2017.





Construction companies' assessment of their order portfolio fell from 16 points in August to 9 points in September. The indicator was 11 points in September 2017.





Construction companies' expectation as to the number of employees in the coming three months grew by 2 points to 13 points in September. In last September, the value of the indicator was 9 points.