Tuesday, 23.10.2018, 10:13
Estonia's industrial confidence indicators edge lower in September
Businesses' expectation concerning an increase in output
volumes in the next three months decreased from 32 points to 21 points on
month, while the indicator was at 22 points in September 2017.
The assessment of managers when it comes to inventories
declined from -2 points in August to -5 points in September, compared with -7
points in September 2017.
The assessment of current demand improved by 2 points from
-5 points in August to -3 points in September. The value of the indicator had
been 3 points in August 2017.
The confidence index of the construction sector fell 3
points month over month to 11 points, compared with 10 points in
September 2017.
Construction companies' assessment of their order portfolio
fell from 16 points in August to 9 points in September. The indicator was 11
points in September 2017.
Construction companies' expectation as to the number of
employees in the coming three months grew by 2 points to 13 points in
September. In last September, the value of the indicator was 9 points.
