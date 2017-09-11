Estonia's industrial producer price index decreased in September

According to Statistics Estonia, in September 2018, the producer price index of industrial output changed by –0.5% compared to August and by 2.9% compared to September 2017.

In September, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by a price decrease in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of beverages and wood products, but also by price increases in the manufacture of electronic equipment and food products.





Compared to September 2017, the index was affected more than average by an increase in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply prices and in the manufacture of wood and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.





Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, September 2018 Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 August 2018–September 2018, % September 2017–September 2018, % TOTAL –0.5 2.9 Manufacturing 0.0 1.4 Mining and quarrying 0.7 –1.6 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply –5.5 23.6 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 0.5

In September 2018, the export price index changed by 0.1% compared to August and by 2.8% compared to September 2017.





In September, compared to the previous month, the prices of parts and accessories for motor vehicles, oil products and wearing apparel increased more than average, while the prices of electricity, furniture and metals decreased.





In September 2018, the import price index changed by 0.4% compared to August and by 4.6% compared to September 2017.





In September, compared to the previous month, the prices of agricultural products, footwear and building materials increased more than average, while the prices of electricity and electrical equipment decreased.