Monday, 22.10.2018, 15:02
Estonia's industrial producer price index decreased in September
In September, compared to the previous month, the producer price index
was affected more than average by a price decrease in electricity, gas, steam
and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of beverages and wood
products, but also by price increases in the manufacture of electronic
equipment and food products.
Compared to September 2017, the index was affected more than average by
an increase in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply prices and
in the manufacture of wood and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in
the manufacture of electronic equipment.
Change
in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, September
2018
Economic
activity according to EMTAK 2008
August 2018–September 2018, %
September 2017–September 2018, %
TOTAL
–0.5
2.9
Manufacturing
0.0
1.4
Mining and quarrying
0.7
–1.6
Electricity,
gas, steam and air conditioning supply
–5.5
23.6
Water
supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
0.0
0.5
In September 2018, the export price index changed by 0.1%
compared to August and by 2.8% compared to September 2017.
In September, compared to the previous month, the prices of parts and
accessories for motor vehicles, oil products and wearing apparel increased more
than average, while the prices of electricity, furniture and metals decreased.
In September 2018, the import price index changed by 0.4%
compared to August and by 4.6% compared to September 2017.
In September, compared to the previous month, the prices of agricultural
products, footwear and building materials increased more than average, while
the prices of electricity and electrical equipment decreased.
