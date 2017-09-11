Analytics, Construction, Estonia, Statistics
Estonia's construction price index continues upward trend due to wage pressure
In the 3rd quarter, compared to the same quarter of the previous year,
the construction price index was primarily affected by an increase in the costs
of labour, which accounted for more than three quarters of the total increase
of the index.
Compared to the previous quarter, the costs of labour increased by 0.8%
and the costs of building machines by 0.7%. The costs of building materials
remained at the same level.
In the 3rd quarter of 2018, the change of the repair and reconstruction
work price index was 0.4% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018 and 1.5% compared
to the 3rd quarter of 2017.
The calculation of the construction price index covers four groups of
buildings: detached houses, blocks of flats, industrial buildings and office
buildings. The repair and reconstruction work price index covers office
buildings. The construction price index expresses the change in the
expenditures on construction taking into consideration the price changes of
three basic inputs: labour force, building materials and building machines.
|
Change
in the construction price index, 3rd quarter 2018
|
|
2nd quarter 2018 – 3rd quarter 2018, %
|
3rd quarter 2017 – 3rd quarter 2018, %
|
TOTAL
|
0.3
|
1.4
|
labour force
|
0.8
|
3.1
|
building machines
|
0.7
|
2.2
|
building materials
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
Index of detached houses
|
0.1
|
1.5
|
Index
of blocks of flats
|
0.3
|
2.7
|
Index of industrial buildings
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
Index of office buildings
|
0.3
|
1.4
|
Change
in the repair and reconstruction work price index, 3rd quarter 2018
|
|
2nd quarter 2018 – 3rd quarter 2018, %
|
3rd quarter 2017 – 3rd quarter 2018, %
|
TOTAL
|
0.4
|
1.5
|
labour force
|
1.0
|
3.3
|
building machines
|
1.2
|
2.4
|
building materials
|
-0.2
|
0.2
