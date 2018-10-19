Estonia's registered unemployment unchanged on year at 4.5% in Q3 2018

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia was 29,600 in the third quarter of 2018 and such people made up 4.5% of the total number of workforce from age 16 to retirement age, as much as in the same period the year before, informs LETA/BNS.

Of the unemployed, approximately 32% were unemployed persons with a reduced work ability. The number of employed persons, who have started studies in formal education or are participating in training with the support of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, has increased significantly this year, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.





In the third quarter, approximately 800 people started training aimed at working people. Most of the participants are people from East-Viru County and Harju County. Estonian language studies were the most popular, other sought-after classes were in the field of social work, forestry and the wood industry.





The Unemployment Insurance Fund in the third quarter mediated on average 5,100 vacancies, which is three% less than in the same quarter the year before. The largest number of jobs on offer was for unskilled workers, skilled workers and craftsmen and device and machinery operators.





Compared to 2017, the share of device and machinery operator vacancies has increased notably this year, while the share of jobs for skilled workers and craftsmen has also increased somewhat. According to the occupation barometer of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, these are fields where workers are lacking the most.





For example, very welcome to the labor market are forest truck drivers as well as IT-specialists, still. The Unemployment Insurance Fund supports preparation for trades that, according to employers and experts, are more needed and do not have a sufficient amount of workers. Free training is offered to people who lack the professional education or who are above 50 years of age.