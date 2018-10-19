Analytics, Employment, Estonia, Labour-market
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 19.10.2018, 13:24
Estonia's registered unemployment unchanged on year at 4.5% in Q3 2018
Of the unemployed, approximately 32% were unemployed persons with a
reduced work ability. The number of employed persons, who have started studies
in formal education or are participating in training with the support of the
Unemployment Insurance Fund, has increased significantly this year, the
Unemployment Insurance Fund said.
In the third quarter, approximately 800 people started training aimed at
working people. Most of the participants are people from East-Viru County and
Harju County. Estonian language studies were the most popular, other
sought-after classes were in the field of social work, forestry and the wood
industry.
The Unemployment Insurance Fund in the third quarter mediated on average
5,100 vacancies, which is three% less than in the same quarter the year before.
The largest number of jobs on offer was for unskilled workers, skilled workers
and craftsmen and device and machinery operators.
Compared to 2017, the share of device and machinery operator vacancies
has increased notably this year, while the share of jobs for skilled workers
and craftsmen has also increased somewhat. According to the occupation
barometer of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, these are fields where workers
are lacking the most.
For example, very welcome to the labor market are forest truck drivers as
well as IT-specialists, still. The Unemployment Insurance Fund supports
preparation for trades that, according to employers and experts, are more
needed and do not have a sufficient amount of workers. Free training is offered
to people who lack the professional education or who are above 50 years of age.
