Number of newborn in Latvia keeps declining

Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau show that the number of births registered over the first nine months of 2018 (14 680 children) is 1 267 children or 8 % smaller than that registered in the respective period of 2017.

Since 2015, mortality number shows a slightly upward trend. In the first nine months of this year, 21 616 deaths were registered, which is 103 deaths more than in the nine months of the previous year.













Natural increase in Latvia still stays negative. During the nine months of 2018, as the number of deaths exceeded the number of births, population of Latvia declined by 6 936 people (in the corresponding period of 2017 by 5 566).













On 1 October 2018, the provisional number of Latvia usual residents accounted for 1 mln 923 thousand.