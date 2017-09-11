Export growth recorded in all Baltic states – Eurostat

Exports grew in all three Baltic states in the first eight months of this year, the latest figures from the European Union's statistics service, Eurostat, show.

Euro area





The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in August 2018 was 181.5 bln euros, an increase of 5.6% compared with August 2017 (171.9 bln euros). Imports from the rest of the world stood at 169.8 bln euros, a rise of 8.4% compared with August 2017 (156.6 bln euros).





As a result, the euro area recorded a 11.7 bln euros surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in August 2018, compared with +15.3 bln euros in August 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to 140.7 bln euros in August 2018, up by 5.1% compared with August 2017.













In January to August 2018, euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to 1 501.1 bln euros (an increase of 4.3% compared with January-August 2017), while imports rose to 1 371.4 bln euros (an increase of 5.5% compared with January-August 2017).





As a result the euro area recorded a surplus of 129.6 bln euros, compared with +140.4 bln euros in January-August 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to 1 286.9 bln euros in January-August 2018, up by 6.2% compared with January-August 2017.





European Union





The first estimate for extra-EU28 exports of goods in August 2018 was 159.2 bln euros, up by 9.2% compared with August 2017 (145.8 bln euros). Imports from the rest of the world stood at 167.6 bln euros, up by 10.3% compared with August 2017 (151.9 bln euros).





As a result, the EU28 recorded a 8.4 bln euros deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in August 2018, compared with -6.1 bln euros in August 2017. Intra-EU28 trade rose to 262.9 bln euros in August 2018, +4.5% compared with August 2017.





In January to August 2018, extra-EU28 exports of goods rose to 1 286.6 bln euros (an increase of 4.2% compared with January-August 2017), while imports rose to 1 299.6 bln euros (an increase of 5.3% compared with January-August 2017).





As a result, the EU28 recorded a deficit of 13.0 bln euros, compared with -0.3 bln euros in January-August 2017. IntraEU28 trade rose to 2 323.0 bln euros in January-August 2018, +5.7% compared with January-August 2017.





Baltics





Exports grew 9% to 18.4 bln euros in Lithuania in January-August year-on-year. In Latvia, exports rose almost 9% to 8.6 bln euros and increased 11% to 9.4 bln euros in Estonia.





Imports increased 9% in each of the Baltic countries over the period, reaching 20.2 bln euros in Lithuania, 10.6 bln euros in Latvia and 10.7 bln euros in Estonia.





Lithuania posted a trade deficit of 1.8 bln euros, followed by 2 bln euros in Latvia and 1.3 bln euros in Estonia.







