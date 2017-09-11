Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Export, Foreign trade , Statistics
Export growth recorded in all Baltic states – Eurostat
Euro area
The first
estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in
August 2018 was 181.5 bln euros, an increase of 5.6% compared with August 2017
(171.9 bln euros). Imports from the rest of the world stood at 169.8 bln euros,
a rise of 8.4% compared with August 2017 (156.6 bln euros).
As a
result, the euro area recorded a 11.7 bln euros surplus in trade in goods with
the rest of the world in August 2018, compared with +15.3 bln euros in August
2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to 140.7 bln euros in August 2018, up by 5.1%
compared with August 2017.
In January
to August 2018, euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to 1
501.1 bln euros (an increase of 4.3% compared with January-August 2017), while
imports rose to 1 371.4 bln euros (an increase of 5.5% compared with
January-August 2017).
As a result
the euro area recorded a surplus of 129.6 bln euros, compared with +140.4 bln euros
in January-August 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to 1 286.9 bln euros in January-August
2018, up by 6.2% compared with January-August 2017.
European Union
The first
estimate for extra-EU28 exports of goods in August 2018 was 159.2 bln euros, up
by 9.2% compared with August 2017 (145.8 bln euros). Imports from the rest of
the world stood at 167.6 bln euros, up by 10.3% compared with August 2017 (151.9
bln euros).
As a
result, the EU28 recorded a 8.4 bln euros deficit in trade in goods with the
rest of the world in August 2018, compared with -6.1 bln euros in August 2017.
Intra-EU28 trade rose to 262.9 bln euros in August 2018, +4.5% compared with
August 2017.
In January
to August 2018, extra-EU28 exports of goods rose to 1 286.6 bln euros (an increase
of 4.2% compared with January-August 2017), while imports rose to 1 299.6 bln euros
(an increase of 5.3% compared with January-August 2017).
As a
result, the EU28 recorded a deficit of 13.0 bln euros, compared with -0.3 bln euros
in January-August 2017. IntraEU28 trade rose to 2 323.0 bln euros in
January-August 2018, +5.7% compared with January-August 2017.
Baltics
Exports
grew 9% to 18.4 bln euros in Lithuania in January-August year-on-year. In
Latvia, exports rose almost 9% to 8.6 bln euros and increased 11% to 9.4 bln
euros in Estonia.
Imports
increased 9% in each of the Baltic countries over the period, reaching 20.2 bln
euros in Lithuania, 10.6 bln euros in Latvia and 10.7 bln euros in Estonia.
Lithuania
posted a trade deficit of 1.8 bln euros, followed by 2 bln euros in Latvia and
1.3 bln euros in Estonia.
