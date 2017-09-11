Analytics, Banks, Estonia, Statistics
The surplus on the goods and services account in August was the largest this year – Eesti Pank
Sünne Korasteljov, Eesti Pank Statistics Department, Tallinn, 16.10.2018.
The flash estimate put the Estonian current account at 43 mln euros in surplus in August 2018. Turnover was up on the previous August for both goods and services, though faster growth in imports meant the total surplus of goods and services shrank to 108 mln euros.
Goods
exports increased by 4% while larger inflows of mineral products led goods
imports to increase by 6%. The deficit on the goods account increased by 25 mln
euros to 82 mln euros. The surplus on the services account is typically large
in the summer months and it stood at 191 mln euros. Services exports were up 7%
over the year and imports 9%. The net outflow of investment income and current
transfers, or the primary and secondary income accounts, increased by 27 mln
euros to 65 mln euros.
The current
and capital accounts were in surplus by a total of 71 mln euros, meaning that
the Estonian economy was a net lender to the rest of the world, so the country
as a whole invested more financial assets abroad than it received from there.
