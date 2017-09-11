Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 12.10.2018, 16:56
Industrial production up by 1.0% in euro area Up by 0.8% in EU28
In July 2018, industrial production fell by 0.7% in the euro
area and by 0.6% in the EU28.
In August 2018
compared with August 2017, industrial production increased by 0.9% in the euro
area and by 1.2% in the EU28.
Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State
In the euro area in August 2018, compared with July 2018,
production of energy rose by 1.9%, durable consumer goods by 1.5%, both capital
goods and non-durable consumer goods by 1.4% and intermediate goods by 0.4%. In
the EU28, production of capital goods rose by 1.2%, non-durable consumer goods
by 1.1%, energy by 0.9%, durable consumer goods by 0.8% and intermediate goods
by 0.3%. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest
increases in industrial production were registered in Malta (+9.9%), Ireland
(+8.0%) and Hungary (+3.8%). A decrease was observed in Denmark (-4.5%).
Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State
In the euro area in
August 2018, compared with August 2017, production of non-durable consumer
goods rose by 3.1% and capital goods by 1.3%, while production of durable
consumer goods fell by 1.1%, intermediate goods by 0.4% and energy by 0.3%. In
the EU28, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 2.8%, capital goods
by 1.6%, durable consumer goods by 1.2% and intermediate goods by 0.4%, while
production of energy fell by 0.7%. Among Member States for which data are
available, the highest increases in industrial production were registered in
Ireland (+15.1%), Slovenia (+7.0%) and Latvia (+6.4%). The largest decreases
were observed in Denmark (-3.9%), Portugal (-3.3%) and Luxembourg (-2.6%).
