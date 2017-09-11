Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Statistics

Industrial production up by 1.0% in euro area Up by 0.8% in EU28

In August 2018 compared with July 2018, seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 1.0% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.8% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In July 2018, industrial production fell by 0.7% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU28.



 

In August 2018 compared with August 2017, industrial production increased by 0.9% in the euro area and by 1.2% in the EU28.


Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

In the euro area in August 2018, compared with July 2018, production of energy rose by 1.9%, durable consumer goods by 1.5%, both capital goods and non-durable consumer goods by 1.4% and intermediate goods by 0.4%. In the EU28, production of capital goods rose by 1.2%, non-durable consumer goods by 1.1%, energy by 0.9%, durable consumer goods by 0.8% and intermediate goods by 0.3%. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in industrial production were registered in Malta (+9.9%), Ireland (+8.0%) and Hungary (+3.8%). A decrease was observed in Denmark (-4.5%).


Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

 In the euro area in August 2018, compared with August 2017, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.1% and capital goods by 1.3%, while production of durable consumer goods fell by 1.1%, intermediate goods by 0.4% and energy by 0.3%. In the EU28, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 2.8%, capital goods by 1.6%, durable consumer goods by 1.2% and intermediate goods by 0.4%, while production of energy fell by 0.7%. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (+15.1%), Slovenia (+7.0%) and Latvia (+6.4%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-3.9%), Portugal (-3.3%) and Luxembourg (-2.6%).




