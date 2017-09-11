Lithuanian central bank raises GDP growth forecasts

The Bank of Lithuania raised on Thursday its GDP growth forecast for this year to 3.4%, from 3.2 % previously, and revised up its projection for 2019 to 2.8%, from 2.7%, informed LETA/BNS.

Lithuania's economic growth remains strong and its labor market, particularly in major cities and towns, is already running hot amid labor shortages, the central bank said.





Unlike the robust domestic market, the country's exports have been decelerating, dragged down by weakening external demand, it noted.





The central bank underlined the need for preparing to address future challenges and strengthening the economic growth potential to achieve robust long-term economic growth.