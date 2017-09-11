Analytics, GDP, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 11.10.2018, 13:15
Lithuanian central bank raises GDP growth forecasts
BC, Vilnius, 11.10.2018.Print version
The Bank of Lithuania raised on Thursday its GDP growth forecast for this year to 3.4%, from 3.2 % previously, and revised up its projection for 2019 to 2.8%, from 2.7%, informed LETA/BNS.
Lithuania's economic growth remains strong and its labor
market, particularly in major cities and towns, is already running hot
amid labor shortages, the central bank said.
Unlike the robust domestic market, the country's exports
have been decelerating, dragged down by weakening external demand, it noted.
The central bank underlined the need for preparing to
address future challenges and strengthening the economic growth potential
to achieve robust long-term economic growth.
Other articles:
- 11.10.2018 Центробанк Литвы повышает прогнозы роста литовской экономики
- 11.10.2018 Опасная тенденция: владельцы ликвидируют предприятия с миллионным оборотом
- 11.10.2018 Results of power supply probe may affect Lithuania's Doing Business ranking
- 11.10.2018 Estonia's SK ID Solutions plans to set up unit in Vilnius
- 11.10.2018 AML report ranks Estonia 2nd on list of low-risk countries for money laundering, Latvia – 117, Lithuania - 127
- 10.10.2018 52% крупных предприятий Балтии оптимистично оценивают возможности бизнеса в 2019 году
- 10.10.2018 Estonia's registered unemployment drops to 4.4%
- 10.10.2018 Lithuanian govt decides to give journalists free access to Center of Registers' info
- 10.10.2018 Estonian exports supported by demand for commodities, growth on export markets – Luminor
- 10.10.2018 Lithuanian Railways' locomotives unit eyes expansion in Ukraine