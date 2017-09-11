Estonia's August exports up 7% on year

According to Statistics Estonia, in August 2018, the exports of goods increased by 7% and imports by 11% compared to August 2017. The growth in trade was affected the most by an increase in trade in mineral products (fuel additives, motor spirit) and raw materials and products of chemical industry (fertilizers).

In August 2018, exports from Estonia amounted to 1.2 bln euros and imports to Estonia to 1.3 bln euros at current prices. The trade deficit was 155 mln euros (in August 2017, it was 96 mln euros).





In August 2018, the top destination countries of Estonia’s exports were Finland (17% of Estonia’s total exports of goods), Sweden and Latvia (both 11%). Electrical equipment and base metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities exported to Finland; electrical equipment and wood and articles of wood were the main commodities exported to Sweden; mineral products (electricity, fuel additives) and agricultural products and food preparations (raw milk, beer) were the main commodities exported to Latvia. The biggest increase occurred in exports to the USA (up by 4 times, or 58 mln euros), Saudi Arabia (up by 13 mln euros) and Finland (up by 12 mln euros). In exports to the USA, the exports of electrical equipment (data communication equipment) and mineral products increased the most. There was also an increase in the exports of mineral products to Saudi Arabia and wood and articles of wood to Finland. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to Russia (down by 13 mln euros), with smaller exports of raw materials and products of chemical industry (caulking compounds and other mastics).





In August, the biggest share in the exports of goods was held by electrical equipment and mineral products (both 15% of the total exports of goods), followed by wood and articles of wood, miscellaneous manufactured articles and mechanical appliances (9% each). The greatest increase was in the exports of mineral products (up by 28 mln euros) and mechanical appliances (up by 16 mln euros) and raw materials and products of chemical industry (up by 14 mln euros).





The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 71% in August 2018. The exports of goods of Estonian origin increased by 4% and re-exports by 14%. In the exports of goods of Estonian origin, the greatest increase was in the exports of mineral products (electricity, heavy oil), wood and articles of wood (coniferous pulpwood, plywood). The share of goods of Estonian origin was largest in the exports of wood and articles of wood (97%), miscellaneous manufactured articles, paper and articles thereof and vegetable fats and oils (92% in each). The share of goods of Estonian origin accounted for 71% of the exports of mineral products and 54% of the exports of raw materials and products of chemical industry.





The main countries of consignment in August 2018 were Finland (12% of Estonia’s total imports of goods), Lithuania and Russia (both 11%). From Finland, mineral products and electrical equipment were imported the most. In imports from Lithuania, mineral products and agricultural products and food preparations had the highest share, while mineral products and raw materials and products of chemical industry were the main commodities imported from Russia. The biggest increase occurred in imports from Russia (imports doubled, or up by 72 mln euros), Belarus (up by four times or 26 mln euros) and Lithuania (up by 26 mln euros), with the imports of mineral products (fuel additives, motor spirit) increasing the most from each country.





The main commodities imported to Estonia were mineral products (16% of Estonia’s total imports of goods), electrical equipment (13%) and mechanical appliances (10%). The greatest increase was in the imports of mineral products (up by 91 mln euros) and raw materials and products of chemical industry (up by 23 mln euros).





In August 2018, the foreign trade export volume index increased by 6% and the import volume index by 4% compared to August 2017.

Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2017–2018 Month Exports, mln euros Imports, mln euros Balance, mln euros 2017 2018 change, % 2017 2018 change, % 2017 2018 TOTAL 8,416 9,355 11 9,810 10,701 9 -1,395 -1,345 January 941 1,030 9 1,352 1,252 -7 -412 -222 February 974 1,113 14 1,075 1,203 12 -101 -90 March 1,182 1,137 -4 1,323 1,360 3 -141 -224 April 1,029 1,190 16 1,214 1,360 12 -186 -170 May 1,151 1,240 8 1,305 1,442 11 -154 -203 June 1,089 1,265 16 1,206 1,416 17 -117 -151 July 942 1,194 27 1,130 1,325 17 -188 -130 August 1,109 1,187 7 1,205 1,342 11 -96 -155 Main foreign trade partners of Estonia, August 2018 Country of destination, group of countries Exports, mln euros Share, % Change on same month of previous year, % Country of consignment, group of countries Imports, mln euros Share, % Change on same month of previous year, % TOTAL 1,187 100 7 TOTAL 1,342 100 11 EU-28 838 71 5 EU-28 1,013 75 2 Euro area 19 594 50 6 Euro area 19 738 55 5 Non-EU 349 29 13 Non-EU 329 25 57 1. Finland 202 17 6 1. Finland 161 12 7 2. Sweden 136 11 -7 2. Lithuania 143 11 22 3. Latvia 125 11 8 3. Russia 141 11 - 4. USA 77 6 - 4. Germany 134 10 -4 5. Lithuania 73 6 4 5. Sweden 111 8 -11 6. Germany 72 6 6 6. Latvia 110 8 5 7. Russia 69 6 -16 7. Poland 79 6 -3 8. Norway 53 4 5 8. Netherlands 72 5 0 9. Netherlands 43 4 -14 9. China 54 4 5 10. Denmark 32 3 26 10. Belarus 34 3 -