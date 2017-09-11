Analytics, Employment, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 12:58
Unemployment rates in EU cities
An analysis by country of birth reveals slightly lower rates for people
born in the reporting country (8.4%) and people born in another EU Member
State (8.6%). In contrast, the unemployment rate in EU cities was
much higher among people born outside the EU (15.4%).
This pattern – higher unemployment rates in cities for people born
outside the EU – was repeated in the vast majority of the EU Member States for
which data are available, the only exceptions being Croatia and the Czech
Republic.
The biggest differences (in percentage point terms) between unemployment
rates in cities for people born outside the EU and people born in the reporting
country were in Belgium, Finland and Sweden.
It is also interesting to note that in five EU Member States — Italy,
Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Portugal — the unemployment rate in
cities for people born in another EU Member State was lower than the rate for
people born in the reporting country.
- 09.10.2018 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai будут перевозить грузы в направлении Гамбурга
- 09.10.2018 Lithuania posts 3% avg annual HICP inflation for September
- 09.10.2018 Girteka Logistics получит 60 млн. евро на развитие транспортного парка
- 09.10.2018 Вильнюс объявит конкурс на покупку дизельных автобусов
- 09.10.2018 Estonia’s Tallinna Sadam passenger numbers up 2.2% on year in Q3
- 09.10.2018 Foreign investors interested in Estonia's Utilitas
- 09.10.2018 Lithuania to post lower 2018 GDP growth than other Baltic countries, Poland – IMF
- 09.10.2018 Salacgriva Port's cargo turnover increases 34.8% in nine months of 2018
- 09.10.2018 Some Lithuanian infrastructure projects may be interesting to Japanese businesses
- 09.10.2018 Latvia's DIY chain Depo boosts FY revenue in Lithuania to 28 mln euros