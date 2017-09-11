Unemployment rates in EU cities

In 2016, the total unemployment rate in European Union (EU) cities was 9.1 %. These figures come from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

An analysis by country of birth reveals slightly lower rates for people born in the reporting country (8.4%) and people born in another EU Member State (8.6%). In contrast, the unemployment rate in EU cities was much higher among people born outside the EU (15.4%).













This pattern – higher unemployment rates in cities for people born outside the EU – was repeated in the vast majority of the EU Member States for which data are available, the only exceptions being Croatia and the Czech Republic.





The biggest differences (in percentage point terms) between unemployment rates in cities for people born outside the EU and people born in the reporting country were in Belgium, Finland and Sweden.





It is also interesting to note that in five EU Member States — Italy, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Portugal — the unemployment rate in cities for people born in another EU Member State was lower than the rate for people born in the reporting country.