Lithuania posts 3% avg annual HICP inflation for September

Statistics Lithuania informs that in September 2018, average annual inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, stood at 3% and was by 0.1 percentage point lower than that calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI).









In September 2018, annual inflation (September 2018, against September 2017) calculated based on the HICP stood at 2.4% and coincided with the CPI-based one.









In September 2018, against August, the increase in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP stood at 1.4%. The monthly increase in prices calculated based on the CPI stood at 1.3%.





Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, September 2018

ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰ Price growth, drop (–), % September 2018, against Average annual



September 2017–2018 September 2016–2017 August

2018 September 2017 Consumption goods and services 1 000.0 1.4 2.4 3.0 Food products and non-alcoholic beverages 203.8 3.0 1.4 2.7 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products 78.2 0.9 2.4 5.9 Clothing and footwear 69.0 8.3 –0.4 0.7 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels 106.2 2.3 1.1 2.6 Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance 71.1 0.4 0.4 0.5 Health care 58.1 0.3 2.4 1.2 Transport 154.9 –0.6 6.6 4.2 Communications 28.8 –0.3 –1.1 –0.6 Recreation and culture 84.9 –0.6 2.2 2.6 Education 12.9 1.9 3.3 2.8 Hotels, cafes and restaurants 55.0 0.0 5.1 5.7 Miscellaneous goods and services 77.1 0.6 3.0 3.8

1 European Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (ECOICOP).





Table 2. ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services whose rates of change in prices had the biggest impact on the overall price change

ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰ Price growth, drop (–), % Impact, percentage points September 2018, against August Vegetables 21.1 37.4 0.616 Clothing 46.5 7.3 0.302 Heat energy 28.0 9.0 0.210 Footwear 18.4 12.8 0.202 Fuels and lubricants 65.8 1.6 0.113 Spirits 18.5 1.9 0.036 Passenger transport by sea and inland waterway 0.7 –12.7 –0.010 Non-durable household goods 14.5 –1.2 –0.018 Spare parts and accessories for personal transport equipment 20.7 –1.1 –0.023 Accommodation services 13.6 –3.0 –0.046 Package holidays 10.0 –7.3 –0.091 Passenger transport by air 10.0 –16.1 –0.179 September 2018, against September 2017 Fuels and lubricants 65.8 13.8 0.884 Solid fuel 11.8 25.4 0.296 Vegetables 21.1 17.0 0.295 Tobacco products 26.9 7.2 0.197 Catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like 32.5 6.0 0.192 Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment 15.5 10.7 0.164 Spirits 18.5 –0.8 –0.049 Clothing 46.5 –1.2 –0.057 Non-durable household goods 14.5 –4.2 –0.058 Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery 11.6 –4.9 –0.065 Fruit 11.0 –8.9 –0.101 Heat energy 28.0 –8.2 –0.232

The overall change in consumer prices is influenced not only by the size of the price change for a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of expenditure on that product in the total consumption expenditure.