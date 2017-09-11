Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 12:57

Lithuania posts 3% avg annual HICP inflation for September

Nadiežda Alejeva, Head, Price Statistics Division, Statistics Lithuania, 09.10.2018.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that in September 2018, average annual inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, stood at 3% and was by 0.1 percentage point lower than that calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI).



In September 2018, annual inflation (September 2018, against September 2017) calculated based on the HICP stood at 2.4% and coincided with the CPI-based one.       

                   



In September 2018, against August, the increase in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP stood at 1.4%. The monthly increase in prices calculated based on the CPI stood at 1.3%.


Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, September 2018

ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services

Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰

Price growth, drop (–), %

September 2018, against

Average annual

September 2017–2018

September 2016–2017

August
2018

September 2017

Consumption goods and services

1 000.0

1.4

2.4

3.0

Food products and non-alcoholic beverages

203.8

3.0

1.4

2.7

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products

78.2

0.9

2.4

5.9

Clothing and footwear

69.0

8.3

–0.4

0.7

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels

106.2

2.3

1.1

2.6

Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance

71.1

0.4

0.4

0.5

Health care

58.1

0.3

2.4

1.2

Transport

154.9

–0.6

6.6

4.2

Communications

28.8

–0.3

–1.1

–0.6

Recreation and culture

84.9

–0.6

2.2

2.6

Education

12.9

1.9

3.3

2.8

Hotels, cafes and restaurants

55.0

0.0

5.1

5.7

Miscellaneous goods and services

77.1

0.6

3.0

3.8

______

1 European Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (ECOICOP).


Table 2. ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services whose rates of change in prices had the biggest impact on the overall price change

ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services

Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰

Price growth, drop (–), %

Impact, percentage points

September 2018, against August

Vegetables

21.1

37.4

0.616

Clothing

46.5

7.3

0.302

Heat energy

28.0

9.0

0.210

Footwear

18.4

12.8

0.202

Fuels and lubricants

65.8

1.6

0.113

Spirits

18.5

1.9

0.036

Passenger transport by sea and inland waterway

0.7

–12.7

–0.010

Non-durable household goods

14.5

–1.2

–0.018

Spare parts and accessories for personal transport equipment

20.7

–1.1

–0.023

Accommodation services

13.6

–3.0

–0.046

Package holidays

10.0

–7.3

–0.091

Passenger transport by air

10.0

–16.1

–0.179

September 2018, against September 2017

Fuels and lubricants

65.8

13.8

0.884

Solid fuel

11.8

25.4

0.296

Vegetables

21.1

17.0

0.295

Tobacco products

26.9

7.2

0.197

Catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like

32.5

6.0

0.192

Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment

15.5

10.7

0.164

Spirits

18.5

–0.8

–0.049

Clothing

46.5

–1.2

–0.057

Non-durable household goods

14.5

–4.2

–0.058

Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery

11.6

–4.9

–0.065

Fruit

11.0

–8.9

–0.101

Heat energy

28.0

–8.2

–0.232

 

The overall change in consumer prices is influenced not only by the size of the price change for a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of expenditure on that product in the total consumption expenditure.

 




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 