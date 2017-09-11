Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics
Lithuania posts 3% avg annual HICP inflation for September
In September 2018, annual inflation (September 2018, against September 2017) calculated based on the HICP stood at 2.4% and coincided with the CPI-based one.
In September 2018, against August, the increase in prices for consumer
goods and services calculated based on the HICP stood at 1.4%. The monthly increase in prices
calculated based on the CPI stood at 1.3%.
Table 1.
Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on
the HICP, September 2018
|
ECOICOP1 divisions of
consumer goods and services
|
Relative share (weight) in total consumption
expenditure, ‰
|
Price growth, drop
(–), %
|
September 2018,
against
|
Average annual
September
2017–2018
September 2016–2017
|
August
|
September 2017
|
Consumption goods and services
|
1 000.0
|
1.4
|
2.4
|
3.0
|
Food
products and non-alcoholic beverages
|
203.8
|
3.0
|
1.4
|
2.7
|
Alcoholic
beverages and tobacco products
|
78.2
|
0.9
|
2.4
|
5.9
|
Clothing and footwear
|
69.0
|
8.3
|
–0.4
|
0.7
|
Housing,
water, electricity, gas and other fuels
|
106.2
|
2.3
|
1.1
|
2.6
|
Furnishings,
household equipment and routine maintenance
|
71.1
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
Health care
|
58.1
|
0.3
|
2.4
|
1.2
|
Transport
|
154.9
|
–0.6
|
6.6
|
4.2
|
Communications
|
28.8
|
–0.3
|
–1.1
|
–0.6
|
Recreation and culture
|
84.9
|
–0.6
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
Education
|
12.9
|
1.9
|
3.3
|
2.8
|
Hotels, cafes and restaurants
|
55.0
|
0.0
|
5.1
|
5.7
|
Miscellaneous goods and services
|
77.1
|
0.6
|
3.0
|
3.8
______
1 European
Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (ECOICOP).
Table 2.
ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services whose rates of change in prices
had the biggest impact on the overall price change
|
ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and
services
|
Relative share (weight) in total consumption
expenditure, ‰
|
Price growth, drop
(–), %
|
Impact, percentage
points
|
September 2018, against August
|
Vegetables
|
21.1
|
37.4
|
0.616
|
Clothing
|
46.5
|
7.3
|
0.302
|
Heat energy
|
28.0
|
9.0
|
0.210
|
Footwear
|
18.4
|
12.8
|
0.202
|
Fuels and lubricants
|
65.8
|
1.6
|
0.113
|
Spirits
|
18.5
|
1.9
|
0.036
|
Passenger
transport by sea and inland waterway
|
0.7
|
–12.7
|
–0.010
|
Non-durable household goods
|
14.5
|
–1.2
|
–0.018
|
Spare
parts and accessories for personal transport equipment
|
20.7
|
–1.1
|
–0.023
|
Accommodation services
|
13.6
|
–3.0
|
–0.046
|
Package holidays
|
10.0
|
–7.3
|
–0.091
|
Passenger transport by air
|
10.0
|
–16.1
|
–0.179
|
September 2018, against September 2017
|
Fuels and lubricants
|
65.8
|
13.8
|
0.884
|
Solid fuel
|
11.8
|
25.4
|
0.296
|
Vegetables
|
21.1
|
17.0
|
0.295
|
Tobacco products
|
26.9
|
7.2
|
0.197
|
Catering
services of restaurants, cafés and the like
|
32.5
|
6.0
|
0.192
|
Maintenance
and repair of personal transport equipment
|
15.5
|
10.7
|
0.164
|
Spirits
|
18.5
|
–0.8
|
–0.049
|
Clothing
|
46.5
|
–1.2
|
–0.057
|
Non-durable household goods
|
14.5
|
–4.2
|
–0.058
|
Sugar,
jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery
|
11.6
|
–4.9
|
–0.065
|
Fruit
|
11.0
|
–8.9
|
–0.101
|
Heat energy
|
28.0
|
–8.2
|
–0.232
The overall
change in consumer prices is influenced not only by the size of the price
change for a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of
expenditure on that product in the total consumption expenditure.
