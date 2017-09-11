Analytics, Economics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, GDP, Latvia, Lithuania
Lithuania to post lower 2018 GDP growth than other Baltic countries, Poland – IMF
In its
latest forecasts released on Tuesday, the IMF revised its projection for
Lithuania's GDP growth in 2018 upwards to 3.5%, from its 3.2% estimate in
April.
The fund
expects the country's economic growth to decelerate to 2.9% in 2019, down
from 3% previously.
Latvia's
economy is forecast to expand by 3.7% and 3.3%, down from the fund's previous
estimates of 4% and 3.5%, respectively.
The IMF
lowered Estonia's 2018 GDP growth forecast to 3.7%, from 3.9%, but kept
the 2019 projection unchanged at 3.2%.
Poland's
GDP growth is expected to reach 4.4% this year before slowing down to 3.5% next
year.
Real GDP
growth in the euro area is forecast at 2% in 2018 and 1.9% in 2019.
The IMF
expects Lithuania's average annual inflation to decelerate to 2.5% this year
and ease further to 2.2% next year. The respective forecasts are 2.7% and 2.4%
for Latvia, and 3% and 2.5% for Estonia.
