Lithuania to post lower 2018 GDP growth than other Baltic countries, Poland – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that Lithuania will this year post a lower GDP growth rate than the other two Baltic countries and Poland, cities LETA/BNS.

In its latest forecasts released on Tuesday, the IMF revised its projection for Lithuania's GDP growth in 2018 upwards to 3.5%, from its 3.2% estimate in April.





The fund expects the country's economic growth to decelerate to 2.9% in 2019, down from 3% previously.





Latvia's economy is forecast to expand by 3.7% and 3.3%, down from the fund's previous estimates of 4% and 3.5%, respectively.





The IMF lowered Estonia's 2018 GDP growth forecast to 3.7%, from 3.9%, but kept the 2019 projection unchanged at 3.2%.





Poland's GDP growth is expected to reach 4.4% this year before slowing down to 3.5% next year.





Real GDP growth in the euro area is forecast at 2% in 2018 and 1.9% in 2019.





The IMF expects Lithuania's average annual inflation to decelerate to 2.5% this year and ease further to 2.2% next year. The respective forecasts are 2.7% and 2.4% for Latvia, and 3% and 2.5% for Estonia.