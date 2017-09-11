Analytics, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Monday, 08.10.2018, 21:49

Lithuania posts 0.1% monthly inflation in September

BC, Vilnius, 08.10.2018.Print version
Monthly inflation stood at 0.1% in Lithuanian in September as prices of goods and services picked up for the first times after a break of three months, the latest figures from the Lithuanian statistics service, Statistics Lithuania, show.

Annual inflation in September was 2.4%, and average annual inflation was 3.1%, with 2.1% and 3.3% respectively in August.


Over a month, prices of goods rose 2% and prices of services inched down 0.3%. They grew 1.8% and 4% y-o-y respectively.





Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 