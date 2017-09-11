First registration of new cars drops 20.4% on year in September

In total 1,572 new passenger cars were registered in Estonia in September, 20.4% less than during the same month in 2017, it appears from figures available from the Road Administration. wirtes LETA/BNS.

A total of 3,640 vehicles were entered into the motor vehicle register for the first time during the month, 11% less than in September 2017, of which new vehicles made up approximately 43%.

Toyota topped the list of new car registrations with 268 units, followed by Skoda with 194, Renault with 154 and Kia with 140 new cars registered.





Besides passenger cars, 460 trucks, four buses, 456 trailers, 38 motorcycles, 83 mopeds, four terrain vehicles, 59 tractors, 11 tractor trailers, 10 units of mobile machinery and 35 recreational water craft were entered into the register during the month.





The Estonian Road Administration registered 2,726 new cars in August, 31.1% more than in August 2017.





In connection with the introduction of a common methodology for measuring the fuel consumption of vehicles in the EU, quotas were imposed from Sept. 1 on the sale of vehicles rated using the old methodology. As a result, most car sellers registered the cars exceeding the quota to their own name in August, selling them in advance, so to speak, AMTEL said. Therefore, a certain reduction in sales numbers in the months to follow could be anticipated.