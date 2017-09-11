Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Real Estate, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 05.10.2018, 18:37
House prices up by 4.3% in the euro area
BC, Riga, 05.10.2018.Print version
House prices, as measured by the House Price Index, rose by 4.3% in both the euro area and the EU in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter of the previous year. These figures come from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Compared with the first quarter of 2018, house prices rose by 1.4% in both the euro area and the EU in the second quarter of 2018.
House price developments in the EU Member States
Among the Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases in house prices in the second quarter of 2018 were recorded in Slovenia (+13.4%), Ireland (+12.6%), Portugal (+11.2%) and Hungary (10.4%), while prices fell in Sweden (-1.7%) and Italy (-0.2%). Compared with the previous quarter, the highest increases were recorded in Slovenia (+4.2%), Malta (+3.2%), Latvia and Romania (both +3.1%), while the only decrease was observed in Croatia (-0.2%).
Other articles:
- 05.10.2018 PRFoods merges 2 subsidiaries for greater efficiency
- 05.10.2018 Two types of central bank digital currency: which one is better for monetary policy?
- 05.10.2018 First registration of new cars drops 20.4% on year in September
- 05.10.2018 155 b2b’s at economic trade mission from Flanders to the Baltic States 7 – 12 October 2018
- 05.10.2018 Сентябрьский индекс потребительских цен в Эстонии за год поднялся на 3,7%
- 05.10.2018 Турпоток в эстонских гостиницах увеличился за год на 3%
- 05.10.2018 Завершено строительство отрезка Rail Baltica под Каунасом
- 05.10.2018 Estonia's CPI up 3.7% on year in September
- 05.10.2018 Construction of Rail Baltica's section near Kaunas finished in Lithuania
- 05.10.2018 In August, more tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in Estonia