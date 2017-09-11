Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Real Estate, Statistics

House prices up by 4.3% in the euro area

House prices, as measured by the House Price Index, rose by 4.3% in both the euro area and the EU in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter of the previous year. These figures come from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Compared with the first quarter of 2018, house prices rose by 1.4% in both the euro area and the EU in the second quarter of 2018.




House price developments in the EU Member States

Among the Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases in house prices in the second quarter of 2018 were recorded in Slovenia (+13.4%), Ireland (+12.6%), Portugal (+11.2%) and Hungary (10.4%), while prices fell in Sweden (-1.7%) and Italy (-0.2%). Compared with the previous quarter, the highest increases were recorded in Slovenia (+4.2%), Malta (+3.2%), Latvia and Romania (both +3.1%), while the only decrease was observed in Croatia (-0.2%).  






